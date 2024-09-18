20 years after the filming of the movie that made him a household name, Elijah Wood returns to New Zealand in a hilarious and touching children’s movie. IndieWire released a trailer for Bookworm, the story of a role reversal between father and daughter. Wood’s character is a long cry from his heroic turn as Frodo in The Lord of the Rings trilogy but remains in his niche as a weird little guy. In Bookworm, he plays illusionist Strawn Wise, who returns to New Zealand to see his estranged daughter. Young Mildred (Nell Fisher) is precocious, smart, and has no time for an absent father who she barely knows. She is more concerned with finding the mythical Canterbury Panther, a wildcat that is worth $50,000 if caught on camera. An inverse of fellow New Zealand gem, Hunt For the Wilderpeople, Bookworm puts the child in the authoritative role while her man-child father follows in her footsteps.

In the trailer, Mildred introduces herself as the titular bookworm. She loves reading and adventuring, things that set her apart from other kids her age. Her adult persona is accentuated further when her American father arrives. “Mildred, it’s me. Your dad,” Strawn introduces himself to Mildred’s bored expression. “I just flew halfway across the world to be with you, little lady.”

Things get slightly more real when Strawn admits remorse for being absent most of her life. His moment of redemption comes when he offers to take Mildred to get proof that the Canterbury Panther exists. It is the first time that Mildred exhibits true excitement, and is a way for Strawn to make up for the years he’s been away from her. Not a typical film about estrangement, Bookworm still has the potential to be equal parts touching and hilarious.

‘Bookworm’ Is a Role Reversal For the Ages

Bookworm asks for a certain level of suspension of disbelief. After all, who can trust a father who would allow his daughter to go off into the wilderness to catch a dangerous wildcat? But once that is out of the way, the film could be a moving film full of real-life lessons in a fun package.

“Stick with me, and you’ll be fine,” Mildred assures her father. Strawn quickly falters, out of his element in a strange country with no idea how to get around. This scenario is a prime opportunity for the father-daughter duo to get to know each other and try to heal the wounds of past sins. The thesis of the film comes in the trailer when Strawn asks obliviously: “What did I ever do to you?” “Most daughters see their dads more than once a decade,” she replies.

As they adventure together, the two have a chance to become a real family. Based on the trailer alone, Bookworm offers something for everyone, from humor to heartfelt moments. Viewers can catch the film in theaters and on VOD on October 18.

Bookworm 6 10 Eleven-year-old Mildred's life changes dramatically when her single mother is hospitalized, prompting her estranged father, a washed-up magician, to come to New Zealand to care for her. Seeking to bond and potentially solve their financial woes, they venture into the wilderness in search of the mythical Canterbury Panther Director Ant Timpson Cast Elijah Wood , Nell Fisher , Morgana O'Reilly , Nikki Si'ulepa , Vanessa Stacey , Theo Shakes , Michael Smiley Runtime 103 Minutes Main Genre Adventure

