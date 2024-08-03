The Big Picture Warner Bros. is cutting costs by shutting down Boomerang, moving animated content to Max streaming service.

As Warner Bros. Discovery continues to find ways to cut costs, an extensive archive of animated productions has been affected by the studio's campaign to save money. Variety reports that the Boomerang streaming service will be shut down next month, taking down a library of content that had been allowing fans to dive deep into their favorite animated titles for seven years. The animated stories available on Boomerang will head straight to Max. The company's main streaming service continues to enjoy a beneficial number of subscribers thanks to this summer's second season of House of the Dragon.

Some of the titles available in Boomerang's library include Scooby-Doo, The Looney Tunes and Tom and Jerry. The final day the Boomerang streaming service will be available is set to be September 30. If subscribers don't cancel their membership by that point, they'll be immediately set up with a standard Ad-Tier Max account, with the Boomerang price sticking around for six months before customers have to pay for the Max experience. For comparison, a month of Boomerang costs $5.99 USD, while a month of Max's tier with ads costs $9.99 USD. In the end, Warner Bros. has offered an alternative for people who still wish to enjoy the adventures of some of the world's most famous characters.

While Boomerang used to be the home of many classic animated productions, the streaming service also focused on the studio's modern output of titles. The Amazing World of Gumball, Teen Titans Go! and LEGO Batman were some of the recent productions that were a part of Bommerang's library. These stories remain relevant for Warner Bros. to this day, with a film based on The Amazing World of Gumball currently in development at the studio. While it's sad to see Boomerang's extensive catalog going through a period of uncertainty, it's refreshing to know that some of these timeless tales will be headed to Max in the near future.

The Current Streaming Landscape

Back when Netflix was on top of the world, the idea of creating their own streaming service seemed very interesting to many studios. But as the market became saturated, some of these platforms merged with bigger streaming services. Hulu recently became a part of Disney+ in some territories, just as Boomerang's catalog will become a part of Max. A recent bundle that is set to include Disney+, Hulu and Max was introduced, letting audiences know that there's no telling what's going to happen when it comes to the future of streaming. As these platforms focus on acquiring the rights to live sports programming, the industry will enter a new era.

And while Warner Bros. Discovery has decided to shut down Boomerang for good, animation could still remain a priority for the studio. The company is currently working on The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie and The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim. Both titles are currently programmed to debut later this year. After seven years of entertainment, it will be a shame to see Boomerang closing its doors.

Boomerang will be available for use until September 30. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.