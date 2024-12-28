In the world of police procedurals, it feels like we have seen it all, from classic, long-running juggernauts that dominate the genre like Law and Order, to shows with more narrow scopes, like specifically hunting down serial killers in Criminal Minds. Innovative isn't necessarily the word that springs to mind to describe cop procedurals, but Graham Yost's Boomtown is like no other. Its tagline says it all: "One crime. Seen from every point of view." Though it only ran for two seasons in 2002, with the second cut short to six episodes, Boomtown was likely ahead of its time and failed to find its audience despite airing on NBC. Even a 96% RT score couldn't save it, but at least we have one and a half seasons to savor while we can.

'Boomtown' Is an Innovative Cop Procedural Series

Close

Though the tagline makes it sound like Boomtown's play on perspective is just a schtick, it is actually intrinsic to its premise and storytelling. The show hosts a consistent ensemble cast throughout the first season, where each episode delves into a new crime but delivers stories from each character. David McNorris (Neal McDonough) is a city official who ties politics and mediating social expectations into the series, as he often steps in front of the media cameras to assuage community fears after each crime. Behind those cameras is reporter Andrea Little (Nina Garbiras), who is committed to the truth and justice, particularly to those who have been wronged by the system. Not to mention that the two are embroiled in an illicit affair.

Joel (Donnie Wahlberg) is also dedicated to the law as the resident detective, but constantly lingering in his mind are family life issues that slowly unfold as the show progresses. Similarly, his partner, Fearless (Mykelti Williamson), is the paragon of toughness despite a brush with death that permeates his narrative. The show also features police officers Tom (Jason Gedrick) and Ray (Gary Basaraba), a dynamic and comedic duo who are underestimated throughout the series. Finally, there is Teresa (Lana Parrilla), a paramedic with a heart of gold who takes her duty to humanity seriously.

Boomtown is not only about the crimes it features but the characters it presents us with, as each POV segment fleshes out their personal lives and how it interacts with their sense of justice. Occasionally, there is a bonus perspective from one of the victims, rounding out the episode and creating a uniquely holistic view of the crime. By tapping into the emotional realities of first responders, city officials, and even victims in overlapping, non-linear segments, Boomtown stands apart from its peers and is still deeply compelling.

'Boomtown' Uses a Non-Linear Timeline to Tell Compelling Stories

Image via NBC

Each segment that revolves around a different perspective is woven together seamlessly while also manipulating chronology to enhance the emotion of the stories. Their lives overlap frequently, and it is usually at this point that the POV shifts or the story traces a character's actions back in time and hands off the perspective by pulling up a previous shot. This time-bending method creates a jigsaw-like feel to the case and the secrets buried in the characters' lives, as each segment gives us a clue that we eventually piece together to create the bigger picture -- that could mean figuring out who the perpetrator is or resolving a character arc.

High-octane chases that gratify us in cop procedurals are also balanced with the morbid complexity of lost life and the human experience. Stellar performances by the ensemble cast add to this fluidity, as their compelling character developments and tales draw us into their world. It truly is a shame that we cannot look forward to future seasons of Boomtown, especially with how taut and precise that first season is. It never falls into the danger of getting lost in multiple characters' stories. Instead, each episode lends greater emphasis to one while also delivering the case of the week. Its sure-footed framework and ability to deepen the story around police procedurals is mesmerizing, sure to excite any cop drama fans even if it was canceled too soon.