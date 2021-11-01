The Boondock Saints will return! The director and writer of the first two films in the series, Troy Duffy​​​​​​, will reunite with stars Norman Reedus and Sean Patrick Flanery for Boondock Saints III, a film that Duffy has been trying to get made since as early as 2014. This will be a new installment in the series that follows two fraternal twin Irish brothers Connor and Murphy MacManus, who become vigilantes to fight the criminal underworld of Boston.

Not much is known about the story but reportedly, Duffy has written the script for the film with Flanery and with a lot of input from Reedus. The film will begin shooting next May, when the schedules of Flanery and Reedus have cleared up, with the stars currently working on The Boys and The Walking Dead, respectively.

Image via The Movie Database

RELATED: Exclusive: Watch Norman Reedus Go Behind the Scenes of the 'State of Survival' x 'The Walking Dead' Mobile Game

Deadline is reporting that Shaun Redick (Get Out, BlacKkKlansman) and Yvette Yates Redick from Impossible Dream Entertainment will be producing the film with Don Carmody (Good Will Hunting) and Duffy. Financing is Todd Myers’ Dragonfly Films, and The Exchange will broker worldwide sales at the Virtual AFM. Reedus and Flannery will also be executive producing along with Nat McCormick of The Exchange and Myers.

Duffy is quoted as saying:

“The fans have loved these characters for twenty years, they use terms of endearment like ‘the Brothers’ or ‘the Boys.’ We left them in jail at the end of Boondock 2 and fans want to know what happened to them. Norman and Sean have been a driving force to keep this franchise on track and break some new ground story-wise. The fans have been waiting. They literally ask about it daily, and I am really excited to be working with Impossible Dream to make Boondock III a reality.”

While The Boondock Saints III is now currently in the works, there is no release date announced yet.

KEEP READING: Pauly Shore Is the Housemate from Hell in Exclusive NSFW 'Guest House' Trailer

'Morbius' Featurette Drops Ahead of New Trailer Tomorrow Jared Leto offers some comments on his role as the vampiric antihero.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email