The Big Picture Exciting news for fans of the Boondock Saints - a new sequel is in the works with the original stars set to return!

The new film will feature the original Saints training a new generation of vigilantes.

While director Troy Duffy won't be returning, he plans to continue the story in a series of books, keeping the legacy alive.

The Saints have come marching back in - with guns blazing. The Boondock Saints, the cult action thriller starring Sean Patrick Flanery and Norman Reedus as twin-brother vigilantes, is coming back with a new sequel. Deadline reports that Thunder Road and Dragonfly Films are launching a new sequel in which the original Saints train a new generation of vigilantes, with both Flanery and Reedus set to return. However, Troy Duffy, who directed the original film and its sequel, will not be returning to the franchise; however, Duffy is planning to write a series of books about the characters to continue their stories.

This is the latest attempt to continue the series after the underperformance of Boondock Saints II: All Saints Day in 2009; Collider reported that Duffy was working on a third film back in 2014. However, Thunder Road and Dragonfly seem confident in their ability to resurrect the franchise, following the recent resurgence of the gritty action thriller. Says Reedus, "I’m thrilled to be working alongside Basil Iwanyk’s Thunder Road Films and Todd Myers’ Dragonfly Films to bring more of the story of the Boondock Saints to audiences. I can’t wait for everyone to see what we have long been working toward." Flanery concurs, opining that "Basil and Todd are the perfect partners to bust the brothers out of prison. With Basil and Todd at the helm, this will be the best Saints yet. So now it’s time for the brothers to break out the pea coats, re-load, and get back to work."

Who Are 'The Boondock Saints'?

Close

The brainchild of musician and screenwriter Duffy, The Boondock Saints chronicles two Irish twin brothers in Boston, Connor and Murphy McManus (Flanery and Reedus), who run afoul of the Russian mafia. Believing themselves to be on a mission from God, the two become vigilantes, running afoul of brilliant FBI agent Paul Smecker (Willem Dafoe) and legendary Mafia assassin Il Duce (Billy Connolly), the latter of whom turns out to be their long-lost father. The story of the film's development and production was almost as action-packed as the movie itself; it was caught on film for the acclaimed 2003 documentary Overnight. Duffy struggled for years to get the movie made, before selling the movie to Miramax. It bombed at the box office, only to become a cult sensation on DVD, resulting in a sequel. All Saints Day reunited the original film's cast for a new adventure, adding Clifton Collins Jr., Julie Benz, and Peter Fonda to the cast, but it struggled to recoup its budget at the box office and was excoriated by critics.

The new Boondock Saints film will be produced by Iwanyk and Erica Lee for Thunder Road Films; Myers for Dragonfly; Shaun Redick and Yvette Yates Redick for Impossible Dream Entertainment; and Duffy and Don Carmody. Reedus, Flanery, Charlie Morrison, Peter D. Graves and JoAnne Colona will executive produce.

There is currently no release date for the third Boondock Saints movie. The first movie is streaming now on Peacock in the U.S.

The Boondock Saints Two Irish Catholic brothers become vigilantes and wipe out Boston's criminal underworld in the name of God. Release Date January 21, 2000 Director Troy Duffy Cast Willem Dafoe , Sean Patrick Flanery , Norman Reedus , David Della Rocco , Billy Connolly , David Ferry Runtime 108 minutes Main Genre Action Writers Troy Duffy Studio Indican Pictures Tagline Brothers. Killers. Saints.

Watch on Peacock