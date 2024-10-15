After The Boondocks Saints dropped in 1999, it quite rapidly became a cult classic starring Norman Reedus and Sean Patrick Flanery in their roles as the MacManus Brothers. Despite its initial struggles with critics, the film would go on to earn a sequel a decade later with the production of The Boondock Saints 2: All Saints Day. The original film followed Flanery and Norman Reedus as a pair of Irish Catholic vigilantes who embark on a dangerous mission to rid the city of Boston of its criminal elements. A third installment has been in discussion for many years with an announcement made in 2021. Flanery has now confirmed that filming on The Boondock Saints 3 will begin this coming spring.

Since the announcement that a third film would be made, updates regarding production have been minimal. However, while speaking with Screen Rant recently, Flanery was asked what he could confirm regarding production on The Boondock Saints 3. The Frank and Penelope actor revealed that he had received word on the sequel's production window from co-star Reedus. Flanery's comments read:

"That motherf***er text me last night. He's one of my best friends. Solid dude. I can't say that about a lot of people in Hollywood, but that is a solid motherf***er. One of the best dudes in Hollywood, and he's been a dear friend of mine since ’94. We shot that in ’99… We're shooting between March and August."

As previously mentioned, The Boondocks Saints franchise began in 1999, before a sequel in 2009. However, not much has happened in terms of the franchise expanding since then until recently. Since the franchise's last installment, original star, Reedus in particular, has become an A-list star in Hollywood. Thanks to his iconic bikerider role as Daryl Dixon in AMC's zombie franchise, The Walking Dead, Reedus has emerged as a household name on screen.

A New Direction for 'The Boondock Saints 3'

Come next spring, when production kicks off for The Boondock Saints 3, original writer-director Troy Duffy will not be a part of the creative team. Thunder Road Films — the production company behind the John Wick series — have taken over production for The Boondock Saints 3. Flanery's comments come on the back of Reedus' comments made earlier this year in June, where the star confirmed that a script was in the works. "There's sort of a rough outline of a script," Reedus said at the time. "The opening sequence, I think they're keeping from that rough outline because it's crazy. It's crazy. It's basically the boys breaking out of prison. That's how it starts." With filming scheduled to begin next year, the premiere of The Boondock Saints 3 won't happen until sometime in 2026 at the earliest.

The Boondocks Saints 3 does not have a release date yet. The first movie is streaming now on Peacock in the U.S. Stay tuned at Collider for further updates.

The Boondock Saints Two Irish Catholic brothers become vigilantes and wipe out Boston's criminal underworld in the name of God. Release Date January 21, 2000 Director Troy Duffy Cast Willem Dafoe , Sean Patrick Flanery , Norman Reedus , David Della Rocco , Billy Connolly , David Ferry Runtime 108 minutes Main Genre Action Writers Troy Duffy Studio Indican Pictures Tagline Brothers. Killers. Saints. Expand

WATCH ON PEACOCK