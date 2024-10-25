Good things come to those who wait, they say. For those who are fans of The Boondocks Saints, that wait has lingered for quite a while, but it is set to end soon. Starring Norman Reedus and Sean Patrick Flanery, The Boondocks Saints was not an appreciated project when it first premiered in 1999. However, just like wine gets better with age, the movie is now a beloved cult classic with a sequel, The Boondock Saints 2: All Saints Day, which arrived a decade later. Conversations surrounding the production of The Boondock Saints 3 have swirled around for a while now. However, in recent months, it has begun to gather significant pace.

Next month will mark The Saints' 25th anniversary and the original movie is set to release in 500 theaters nationwide on Thursday, November 7, and Sunday, November 10. The Boondock Saints 3 is set to bring back the film's original cast members but not original writer-director Troy Duffy. While speaking with Screen Rant about the first film's 25th anniversary, Duffy was able to predict when The Boondock Saints 3 would be released. The director's comments read:

"Three's coming. I basically sold everything to Thunder Road. These guys are basically the action franchise kings of Hollywood, [with] John Wick and Sicario, which I love. I love Sicario. They’re looking at production starting in March, August of ’26. So the boys should be in theaters end of [that] year, beginning of the next. ’26, ’27, that is."

Duffy had sold the rights of The Boondocks Saints to Thunder Road Films, the same studio behind other franchises such as John Wick and Sicario. While Duffy's comments are a welcome development. It is important to note that the director is no longer attached to the project. His assertions do align with Frank and Penelope actor, Flanery, who recently revealed he had received word on the sequel's production window from co-star Reedus. "We're shooting between March and August," the actor revealed earlier in the month.

What is 'The Boondocks Saints' About?

Image via 20th Century Studios

The Boondocks Saints franchise began in 1999, before a sequel in 2009. The movie stars Reedus as Murphy and Flanery as Connor, a pair of Irish Catholic brothers turned vigilantes who take it upon themselves to rid the city of Boston of its criminal underbelly. Sturdy in the belief that they were on a mission from God and having run afoul of the Russian mafia and FBI agent Paul Smecker (Willem Dafoe), the pair would carry out their crusade on the criminal elements of their city. The story takes an interesting turn when legendary Mafia assassin Il Duce (Billy Connolly) turns out to be their long-lost father.

The upcoming sequel, The Boondock Saints 3 will be produced by Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee for Thunder Road Films; Myers for Dragonfly; Shaun Redick and Yvette Yates Redick for Impossible Dream Entertainment; and Duffy and Don Carmody. Reedus, Flanery, Charlie Morrison, Peter D. Graves and JoAnne Colona will executive produce.

The Boondocks Saints 3 does not have a release date yet. The first movie is streaming now on Peacock in the U.S. Stay tuned at Collider for further updates.

The Boondock Saints Two Irish Catholic brothers become vigilantes and wipe out Boston's criminal underworld in the name of God. Release Date January 21, 2000 Director Troy Duffy Cast Willem Dafoe , Sean Patrick Flanery , Norman Reedus , David Della Rocco , Billy Connolly , David Ferry Runtime 108 minutes Main Genre Action Writers Troy Duffy Studio Indican Pictures Tagline Brothers. Killers. Saints. Expand

WATCH ON PEACOCK