Getting older is an adventure. As a child, you have so many new experiences that shape and help you discover who you are. It makes sense, then, that coming-of-age movies often see their main characters go on journeys to unfamiliar places, whether it be to a different school or a new city entirely. Boong sees its titular protagonist (Gugun Kipgen) navigate both alongside his best friend Raju (Angom Sanamatum), learning hard truths the hard way — ones that will forever change Boong and force him to grow up.

What Is ‘Boong’ About?

The film centers on Boong, a mischievous, clever schoolboy in Manipur who spends his days pulling pranks on his teachers with his friend Raju, an anxious, often reluctant accomplice. These practical jokes — which include slingshotting letters off a school sign and reciting Madonna songs when asked to lead his classmates in prayer — are an homage to his father, Joykumar (Hamom Sadananda), who he hasn’t seen in a long time. Boong misses his father greatly but is optimistic he will one day return to him and his mother, Mandakini (Bala Hijam Ningthoujam).

However, things take a complicated turn when they receive a letter saying that Joykumar has died while living in Moreh. Something seems off to Mandakini about the situation, with her suspicions further confirmed when she and Raju’s widower father, Sudhir (Vikram Kochhar), investigate and blackmail the man who signed off on the death certificate. Mandakini is determined to get to the bottom of it once and for all, but an accident makes her unable to. Naturally, Boong decides to secretly take matters into his own hands and travel to Moreh to solve the mystery himself, bringing Raju along for the ride. Despite the numerous obstacles and complications, Boong has his heart set on being a hero and surprising his mother by bringing the love of her life back to her.

‘Boong’ Features Natural, Beautiful Performances

Boong features a trio of phenomenal performances by its young cast, with director Lakshmipriya Devi proving herself extremely talented at evoking a sense of natural ease and authenticity. Kipgen is brimming with charisma and energy, effortlessly anchoring the film. He imbues Boong with a tender childhood innocence that hooks and moves you from the first frame, and his dynamic with Sanamatum is irresistible, as Boong and Raju’s friendship acts as the heart of the film. They play off each other expertly, with a sweet sense of opposites attract.

It’s difficult to accurately capture the strong bonds children form and the unique way they communicate with one another, but Devi nails it. She offers us a window into what it’s like to be that age and the confusing struggle of forming your own opinions when society is constantly feeding you certain messages. Their friendship goes through ups and downs, and while the downs can occasionally feel like they come out of nowhere and get resolved a bit too quickly, it’s such a charming relationship that it’s easy to forgive. The addition of Juliana (Nemetia Ngangbam), a — gasp! — girl into the mix also makes for an entertaining predicament. Ngangbam plays her with a hilariously bossy outer shell and surprising, moving vulnerability hiding under the surface.

If Boong and Raju are the heart of the film, Boong’s relationship with his mother is the soul. The amount of time Devi devotes to fleshing out the mother-son relationship feels increasingly rare for coming-of-age movies and is very much welcome. Hijam Ningthoujam embodies quiet strength as she attempts to raise her son and shield him from heartbreak while also dealing with her own hurt and fear in a performance vaguely reminiscent of Lily Gladstone’s in Fancy Dance. Tanay Satam’s gorgeous cinematography is especially excellent at capturing her quiet, solitary moments. Mandakini is allowed to be flawed, easily losing her temper at Boong when she’s already under immense stress. Still, the love she has for him is never in question, and her ability to soften immediately after snapping shows nuance and range.

‘Boong’s Comedy Enhances Its Drama

Boong deals with serious issues, with Boong facing classism at his new school and getting bullied for not knowing as much English as the other students. Raju’s peers are often racist toward him, and he and Sudhir are constantly ridiculed for being outsiders, with nosy members of the village scolding Mandakini for even speaking to Sudhir. The film also touches on the conflict between India and Myanmar, with media censorship and the Revolutionary Socialist Party both showcased.

While Boong is a drama — one that’s set against the backdrop of larger societal issues — and doesn’t shy away from tackling tricky, painful topics, it does so with a light touch, making the film accessible and more effective than if it insisted on keeping things heavy. There’s a lot of joy and humor along with the sorrow and solemnity that serves to entertain and help us connect with the characters more deeply. One sequence sees the kids scheming on how they’re going to hitch a ride to Moreh, and the gag that follows is one of the most creative, hilarious, and memorable scenes I’ve seen this year. The way the film addresses LGBTQ+ issues is subtle and beautiful, too, from one of the first moments where Boong’s mom interrogates him about whether he thinks "homo" is a bad word to Boong encountering drag performer JJ (Jenny Khurai). There are lovely moments of positive representation naturally integrated into the story, which feels refreshing and true to life. The way Madonna’s “Like a Virgin” weaves throughout the movie and provides callbacks is a quirky delight as well.

Boong is a rich coming-of-age tale that touches on important issues without ever losing its playful tone or big heart. Devi expertly depicts the delicate balance of holding onto a youthful sense of hope while being forced to confront the harsh reality of life, with Kipgen grounding it all with a layered and spirited performance. The fact this movie serves as both of their debuts is nothing short of remarkable and highly promising for things to come.

Release Date September 5, 2024 Director Lakshmipriya Devi Cast Gugun Kipgen , Bala Hijam Ningthoujam , Angom Sanamatum , Vikram Kochhar , Modhubala Thoudam , Jenny Khurai , Nemetia Ngangbam , Edhou , Hamom Sadananda Writers Lakshmipriya Devi Character(s) Boong , Mandakini , Raju Agarwal , Sudhir Agarwal , Chaobi , Singer JJ , Juliana , Uncle Ibobi , Joykumar

