One of the superheroes James Gunn and Peter Safran are angling to bring back with their DCU is the fan-favorite hero Booster Gold. The superhero imposter punk from the future seemed lined up for the big screen back in 2016 with the Greg Berlanti-produced film penned by Zach Stentz, but that project never came to fruition. As part of their new slate of films and TV series, however, Gunn and Safran were able to announce that Booster Gold will finally have a home on the small screen via HBO Max.

"So next up is a series, Booster Gold, total fan favorite, as you guys know," Safran said while introducing the series. "A loser from the future who uses his basic future technology to come back to today and pretend to be a superhero." Gunn elaborated on the series, revealing how the two have plans to make a more complex character study based around a hero who is normally seen as a punchline throughout DC. Furthermore, he teased that they may have already found their Booster Gold, saying:

I think of it basically, as the story of a superhero’s imposter syndrome. How did he deal with that? How does he try to use this future technology to be loved by people today? What is really at the base of that, and it's a character study, that's going to be a very different type of show. We are talking to an actor about this right now. I think that's going to happen.

Image via DC Comics

Who is Booster Gold aka Michael Jon Carter?

Booster Gold, real name Michael Jon Carter, made his comic book debut back in 1986 and initially started out as exactly Safran's description of the superhero imposter who simply wanted to be worshiped as a hero and to become rich through marketing his status. Using technology from the future and stolen items, he makes his way back to the present to showboat, irritating everyone in the process, but he changes through personal experiences to eventually become a genuine hero, albeit one with a terrible reputation. While Gunn only gives the general outline of the show's premise, it seems likely the series could dive into Booster's origins including the neglect at the hands of his gambling father, who cost him his reputation in his own time and was rarely around.

Gunn and Safran's series would finally get Booster Gold into live-action after multiple fruitless attempts. Aside from the aforementioned film from Stentz, Booster was also originally intended to head to Syfy with a TV series created by Berlanti and Andrew Kreisberg, though that project, too, fell through. He has shown up on occasion, particularly in Legend of Tomorrow and Smallville, though he's never had a chance as the star of a live-action series or even in animation for that matter. Whoever Gunn and Safran are interested in landing for the role would follow in the footsteps of Donald Faison, Tom Everett Scott, and Bruce Timms among others who have either played or voiced the character in his many brief appearances.

