Popular Wattpad story Boot Camp is coming to the big screen. Rachel Boudwin and Drew Ray Tanner will star in the body-empowerment story.

Variety reports that filming has wrapped on the Mackenzie Munro-directed film, which is based on a Wattpad story by Gina Musa that has over 26 million views. The story centers around the out-of-shape Whitney Carmichael (Boudwin), who attends a summer fitness boot camp, where she falls in love with her trainer, Axel (Tanner). Complicating matters are Whitney's rival, Willow (Rachel Boyd) and her mother (Emmanuelle Chriqui), the latter of whom runs the camp. Rounding out the cast are Ennis Esmer as camp co-leader Bob, and Martin Cummins as Whitney's father. It is the latest in a string of films adapted from stories on the literature-sharing website, including the four-movie After saga and The Kissing Booth trilogy.

Newcomer Rachel Boudwin starred in last year's Playboy Bunny drama Almost Pretty; Boot Camp will be her first lead role in a feature film. Drew Ray Tanner is a regular on Riverdale, playing Fangs Fogarty; he also appeared in the 2020 Netflix dance movie Work It. Emmanuelle Chriqui starred on Entourage, Shut Eye, and played Adam Sandler's love interest in You Don't Mess With the Zohan; she currently plays Lana Lang on Superman & Lois.

Image via Hulu

Ennis Esmer has appeared on Blindspot, Private Eyes, and Schitt's Creek; he currently recurs on the Canadian sitcom Children Ruin Everything. Rachel Boyd also has notable TV credits and recently starred in the Robin Givens Lifetime movie He's Not Worth Dying For, and recurred on the Netflix teen drama Grand Army. Veteran Canadian actor Martin Cummins starred on Poltergeist: The Legacy, and played one of Jason Voorhees' victims in Friday the 13th Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan; he currently appears on Riverdale and When Calls the Heart. Boot Camp will be Mackenzie Munro's second feature, after the upcoming Claire Forlani drama Salvation.

Boot Camp's script was written by Gemma Holdway, who has written for the TV series Ghost Wars and Cardinal. Aron Levitz, David Madden and Lindsey Weems Ramey will executive produce for Wattpad Webtoon Studios. Lindsay Macadam is producing alongside David Way and Wendy McKernan are executive producing for GPM. Todd Berger and Julie DiCresce are executive producing for December Films, and Jennifer Chen and Sabrina Spence are executive producing for Junction Hammer Productions.

Production on Boot Camp has wrapped in Vancouver. Stay tuned to Collider for further updates. In the meantime, check out the trailer Work It, which Tanner recently appeared in, below: