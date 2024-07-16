The Big Picture Boot Camp, based on a viral Wattpad story, follows Whitney's journey as she enrolls in a boot camp to make a dramatic change in her life.

Whitney, played by Rachel Boudwin, faces challenges at boot camp while developing romantic feelings for her personal trainer, played by Drew Ray Tanner.

The romantic comedy Boot Camp will be released in theaters and on-demand on August 2, 2024.

Drew Ray Tanner is going from the mysterious world of Riverdale to the romantically comedic one of Boot Camp, which just dropped a brand-new trailer. Based on the viral Wattpad story of the same name, which has well over 20 million views on the popular story-sharing website, Boot Camp tells the story of young Whitney (played by newcomer Rachel Boudwin) as she tries to make a dramatic change in her life. She enrolls in a rigorous boot camp facility, where she starts to have romantic feelings for her personal trainer (played by Drew Ray Tanner).

The story of Boot Camp begins with Whitney getting her heart broken at prom, when her date to the ever-infamous high school event decides to ditch her for the high school bully that mercilessly mocks and ridicules her. Whitney concludes it's her physical appearance that caused this humiliation, so she decides to join a six-week boot camp course that will supposedly get her "into shape." It's not going to be an easy journey for Whitney, especially when she learns that her high school bully is also enrolled at the camp. However, with the help of some friends she makes at boot camp as well as her charismatic and attractive personal trainer, Whitney may just finally find out what she really needs in life.

Boot Camp is the feature film debut of Rachel Boudwin, officially setting her up as a possible new rom-com star. Drew Ray Tanner is certainly best known for his portrayal as Fangs Fogarty in the long-running Riverdale, and while he has appeared in some feature films in the past, Boot Camp marks his first leading role in a feature. Other starring members of Boot Camp's cast are Blindspot star Ennis Esmer and Superman & Lois star Emmanuelle Chriqui.

When and Where is Boot Camp Releasing?

Close

The trailer for Boot Camp may have only just been released online, but the new romantic comedy is only a few weeks away. Boot Camp will be taking advantage of a dual release plan on its premiere date of Friday, August 2, 2024. Firstly, Boot Camp will be getting a limited theatrical release, with select locations playing the movie on the big-screen. If you're not near a theater that will be screening Boot Camp, then the film will also be available to watch on demand.

Boot Camp will be premiering in select theaters and on VOD starting August 2, 2024. You can watch our exclusive trailer below.