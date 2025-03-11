While at SXSW to promote her new science fiction movie Ash, Eiza González spoke with Collider's Perri Nemiroff about another upcoming project that's out of this world: Boots Riley's latest sci-fi satire, I Love Boosters. Riley's second feature is said to revolve around a group of shoplifters who take on a powerful fashion tycoon. However, González says the logline doesn't begin to capture the scope of the film: "Nothing that you read will be able to transport you to what it really is."

She couldn't offer much else in the way of spoilers, beyond confirming that "it's definitely sci-fi," but she was willing to heap praise on Riley and the rest of the film's cast, which includes Will Poulter, Keke Palmer, Naomi Ackie, Taylour Paige, Poppy Liu, Demi Moore, and LaKeith Stanfield, saying:

"By the way, he's so excited about our movie. He was so sweet about you, and vice versa. He's the best, man. He's just, like, the most creative human being and kind, and he would walk in with the best fashion. I have a strict rule of only working with fashionable directors, and it's been living up. And that cast. There was a day where Will Poulter was there, who, by the way, is incredible in his new movie, and Keke, who could have me in stitches 24 over seven, and Naomi and Taylour Paige and Poppy, and then Demi was incredible in it, and LaKeith. It is just deliciously and utterly Boots Riley at its absolute finest."

Over the course of filming, the cast and crew became very close, "My last day, I was like, “I don't want to go,” and he's like, “Don’t go. Let's figure it out.” We're like, “How can we?” Because we became a family. We really had such a good time on that set, and I'm very excited. I'm very excited about that movie."

What Will Eiza González Star in Next?

Image via RLJE Films

Next up for González is Flying Lotus' Ash, a mind-bending science fiction film in which she stars as the sole survivor of a space mission who has to decide if she can trust her would-be rescuer (Aaron Paul); after premiering at SXSW, it will open wide on March 21, 2025. Also set for release in 2025 is the Apple TV+ adventure movie Fountain of Youth; it reunites González with her Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare director Guy Ritchie, and also stars John Krasinski and Natalie Portman. She is also slated to star in another Ritchie film, In the Grey, with Henry Cavill and Jake Gyllenhaal. Further on the horizon is BenDavid Grabinski's action comedy Mike & Nick & Nick & Alice, which she will star in with Vince Vaughn and James Marsden.

Boots Riley made an immediate splash in 2018 with the surreal black comedy Sorry to Bother You, about a young telemarketer who must weigh his own success against a unionization drive. Riley followed that up with the Prime Video series I'm a Virgo, which details the tribulations of a 13-foot-tall teenager.

I Love Boosters has not yet set a release date; Ash will be released nationwide on March 21, 2025. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.