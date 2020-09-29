As Collider exclusively reported several weeks ago, Borat 2 exists, and it has just been acquired by Amazon, which will release it on Prime Video on Oct. 23 — just in time for Election Day on Nov. 3.
Sacha Baron Cohen‘s politically-intriguing sequel was shot in secret during the pandemic once unions allowed the film’s minimal crew to return to work. It was filmed all over the world, including various parts of America, and according to Deadline, Cohen had to wear a bulletproof vest on two separate occasions because he was entering dangerous situations where he was aiming to stir the pot. For example, in June, Cohen attended a Conservative rally in Washington state, where he encouraged others to sing along to racially insensitive lyrics.
Image via 20th Century Studios
CAA Media Finance made the distribution deal, and I’m told that all of the major streaming services were interested in the sequel, seeing how the first film grossed $262 million worldwide. According to the Hollywood Reporter, Universal provided assistance to Borat 2 due to its relationship with Cohen, but the movie belonged to him until it was acquired by Amazon.
Borat wasn’t just a box office hit among frat boys either, as the film’s screenplay was nominated for an Oscar, and Cohen won a Golden Globe for playing the prankster from Kazakhstan. The full title of the first film was Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan, and the sequel is rumored to be titled Borat: Gift of Pornographic Monkey to Vice Premiere Mikhael Pence to Make Benefit Recently Diminished Nation of Kazakhstan according to a WGA filing.
Amazon is enjoying a killer fall between season two of The Boys and the recent debut of Utopia, and its festival acquisitions such as Sound of Metal, Uncle Frank and One Night in Miami. To read Matt Goldberg‘s review of the latter film from director Regina King, click here.