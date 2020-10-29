Sacha Baron Cohen Makes Very Nice Donation to ‘Borat 2’ Babysitter’s Community

[Editor’s note: The following contains spoilers for Borat Subsequent Moviefilm.]

Among the many hapless, inadvertent bigots who reveal their true, terrible selves in Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, aka Borat 2, one bright star emerges: Jeanise Jones, an Oklahoma City-area babysitter whom Borat (Sacha Baron Cohen) charged with taking care of his daughter Tutar (Maria Bakalova) while he goes off to be casually antisemitic some more. Borat accepts Tutar to be treated like a dog by Jones — quite literally — but something else happens. Jones talks to Tutar, human to human, and convinces her to be her own woman, thereby kickstarting the emotional arc Borat Subsequent Moviefilm is refreshingly predicated upon! And how was Jones repaid for her accidental star-making performance? Most recently, to paraphrase a Borat-ism, very nicely.

According to People, Cohen recently donated $100,000 to Jones’ Oklahoma CIty community. This sizable donation comes after a GoFundMe was set up in Jones’ name for her efforts in the film, and that is currently at $129,000, leaving quite the financial support for Jones. Pastor Derrick Scobey, the head of Jones’ Ebenezer Baptist Church, set up this original GoFundMe in part to compensate for Jones’ emotional distress: “This was not scripted for Jeanise. It all came from the heart. She is one of the most authentic people I’ve ever met. One good thing that has come from this is that Jeanise doesn’t have to worry about ‘Tutar’ anymore. She has WORRIED about this young lady for a year.”

Now, after Cohen’s donation to their community, Scoobey is thrilled: “I was blown away but not surprised because I was told about what type of heart this man has. Maybe it’s a little risqué, some of the things in the movie, but he has a good heart.” As for what this money will be spent on? Scoobey assures it will not specifically go to the church, but rather the community at large. And speaking of the community at large, what has Jones been up to since becoming a new Amazon star? Well: She’s feeding the community at large, helping citizens affected by recent storms in Oklahoma City. “While all these people around the world are loving how she’s the moral compass of the movie, she’s sitting here serving people in the dark and in the cold,” said Scoobey. “This is who we are. This is what we do for our community, and we love our community.”

For more on the surprisingly wholesome Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, here’s our take on an especially wild cameo (not the one you’re thinking of).