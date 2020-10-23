‘Borat 2’ Deleted Scene Has Borat’s Daughter Easily Infiltrating the White House

While most folks are still talking about how easily Rudy Giuliani got played in Borat Subsequent Moviefilm and his gross behavior around a female journalist, let us not forget that Giuliani isn’t the only doofus related to the Trump Administration. In a new clip from the official Borat account, we see a deleted scene from the film where Borat’s daughter Tutar (Maria Bakalova) befriends OAN propagandist Chanel Rion, and is able to gain access to the White House back on September 20th.

On the one hand, the Secret Service likely knew that “Tutar” was an actress. They’re not just letting any rando into the White House. And the Secret Service was right that Bakalova was harmless in the sense that she wasn’t there to cause physical harm to anyone. But if all it takes to get into the White House and reaching the inner circle of the Trump Administration is to pretend to be a sympathetic journalist, that’s damning.

The subtext of both the Giuliani interaction and this new clip is that it was not that difficult for an actress like Bakalova to cozy up to the Trump Administration because these are not serious people. Their greatest need is adulation from the media they supposedly despise, and so if you can masquerade as a friendly journalist, you can stroll right in to one of the most secure buildings in the world. What you’re supposed to think watching this clip isn’t, “Ah ha! Borat got ‘em!” It’s, “Holy shit, how easy is it to get these people?” If comedians can do it, why can’t any hostile foreign actor? As many others have pointed out, maybe the Presidency of the United States shouldn’t be an entry-level job.

Check out the deleted scene below and be sure to vote. Borat Subsequent Film is currently on Amazon Prime Video.