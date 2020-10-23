‘Borat 2’: Sacha Baron Cohen & Maria Bakalova Explain How That Rudy Giuliani Scene Was Filmed

Borat 2 was released on Amazon Prime Video today, and while the surprise sequel is certainly anticipated by fans of the first Borat movie – one of the funniest films ever made – it’s also making news. The plot of Borat 2 (which is officially titled Borat Subsequent Moviefilm) finds Borat (Sacha Baron Cohen) coming to America with his daughter (played brilliantly by newcomer Maria Bakalova) and attempting to present his daughter as a gift to win Donald Trump’s praise. He first tries and fails to present her to Vice President Mike Pence, then during the film’s climax Bakalova’s character poses as a journalist to interview Rudy Giuliani in a hotel room, during which the two flirt heavily.

Bakalova’s character states that she is 15 years old in the film, and Giuliani follows her into a bedroom where he very clearly puts himself in a compromising position. Cohen bursts into the room in character as Borat (who himself is undercover as a Boom operator) before anything physical happens between Giuliani and Bakalova, but it’s distressing and shocking nonetheless.

Many may be wondering how, exactly, the Rudy Giuliani Borat 2 scene was filmed, and now both Cohen and Bakalova have broken their silence on the film’s big scene. Speaking on Good Morning America, Cohen first addressed Giuliani’s statement refuting that anything untoward was happening, as the former NYC mayor claimed he was simply tucking his shirt in. Cohen believes people should watch the film and decide for themselves what happened:

“I would say that if the President’s lawyer found what he did there appropriate behavior, then heaven knows what he’s done with other female journalists in hotel rooms. I just urge everyone to watch the movie. It is what it is. He did what he did. And make your own mind up. It was pretty clear to us.”

Bakalova (who is 24 years old in real life) added her thanks to Cohen, noting that he made her feel safe during the filming of the scene:

“I want to thank you that, I was sure that you were gonna save me from everything.”

Indeed, Cohen revealed that he was hiding in the hotel room the entire time and communicating via text with other members of the crew, who clearly alerted him when Giuliani laid down on the bed:

“I was quite concerned for her during the scene. We built a hideaway that I was hiding in during the entire scene. I was monitoring it by text, but it’s my responsibility as a producer as well to ensure that the lead actor is looked after.”

It’s a harrowing scene, but it’s nice to know that Cohen and his crew were in control the entire time, and ready to jump in at a moment’s notice. But there’s still plenty of outlandish footage in Borat 2 that I’m really curious to learn more about – including how Cohen lived for days in character with two Qanon supporters.

Hopefully more details will spill soon. In the meantime, click here to read our review of Borat Subsequent Moviefilm. It’s streaming exclusively on Amazon Prime Video right now.