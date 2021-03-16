It's not every day that you learn you’ve won an Oscar. For Maria Bakalova, the breakout star of Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, the news came in the middle of a scene for her next project. Bakalova is currently filming The Bubble, a new Judd Apatow comedy about actors filming a movie in the middle of a pandemic. According to Variety, Bakalova was shooting a scene alongside Pedro Pascal when she found out about her big win.

“We were in the middle of a take,” Bakalova said. “I was like, ‘Oh, did I do something wrong?'”

Bakalova said she wanted to focus on the work rather than “be greedy,” so they continued on with filming. But Apatow came in and broke the news of her first Oscar nomination in the Best Supporting Actress category. While the comedy actress was “shaking” in excitement, Pascal took to Twitter to celebrate the news and praise his co-star.

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm also earned an Academy Award nomination for Best Adapted Screenplay — the same category in which 2006’s Borat received a nomination. Bakalova getting the recognition is still a major standout, not just due to her committed performance, but also because the Oscars have famously been stuffy about recognizing comedy films. Even as they lack the prestige or glamour of typical award show fare, the expertise of a well-executed comedy performance is something that can’t be overlooked.

In Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, Bakalova plays Tutar Sagdiyev, the daughter of Sacha Baron Cohen’s Borat. Bakalova instills both new heights of humor and a surprising amount of heart that really catches the viewer off guard. Her performance could have easily fallen to the wayside when compared to Cohen’s antics, but she more than matches his energy. The fact that she was a relative unknown only added to the joy of seeing the incredible transformation and commitment that she brought to the film.

It is a moment that could lead to more recognition for comedic roles in awards season, especially one that is as courageous as the one that Bakalova gives. She often puts herself in harm's way — including a particularly uncomfortable scene with Rudy Giuliani — that has more than shown she is deserving of such recognition. Bakalova still faces some major awards competition, however, as she will be competing against Academy Award winner Olivia Colman for her work in The Father, Amanda Seyfried for Mank, Yuh-Jung Youn for Minari, and Glenn Close for Hillbilly Elegy. However, her role in The Bubble is certain to be a much-watched performance following her Oscar nomination. The details of that new film are very much under wraps, though with Bakalova at the helm, it is one to keep an eye on.

Bakalova will find out if she wins for her breakout Borat role when the Oscars air on April 25.

