Sacha Baron Cohen: ‘Borat 2’ Tackles “Dangerous Slide to Authoritarianism”

We fully expect Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, a.k.a. Borat 2, a.k.a. the highly-anticipated sequel to 2006’s Borat, to go all-out. Star and co-writer Sacha Baron Cohen is back at it, once again playing one of Kazakhstan’s most important cultural journalists after an almost 15-year absence from the spotlight. The trailer for the second Borat movie has teased another gutsy, absurd, and delirious dive into American life under Donald Trump‘s rule, er, presidency as Borat (Baron Cohen) returns to our shores to see what we’re up to.

Yet it’s still a bit tough to fully grasp what Borat 2 is aiming to do here. Yes, we’ll see Borat attempt to gift his daughter to Vice President Mike Pence, spend some time in quarantine with Trump supporters who aren’t convinced the coronavirus is legit, and try to fly under the radar as he goes on these new adventures since he’s now low-key famous. But does Borat 2 have any relatively serious thematic ambitions?

According to Baron Cohen, yes, it does. As he explained it in a recent New York Times interview, “In 2005, you needed a character like Borat who was misogynist, racist, anti-Semitic to get people to reveal their inner prejudices. Now those inner prejudices are overt. Racists are proud of being racists,” going on to say, “My aim here was not to expose racism and anti-Semitism. The aim is to make people laugh, but we reveal the dangerous slide to authoritarianism.”

The New York Times profile of Baron Cohen also reveals some new details about the Borat sequel: Borat apparently keeps his daughter in a cage and his daughter eventually wonders if it’s “nicer than Melania’s”; Borat attempts to order a chocolate cake with “Jews will not replace us” (a refrain chanted by white supremacists in Charlottesville in 2017) written on it; and, in a particularly ballsy move, we’ll see Borat dress up as Trump and infiltrate the Conservative Political Action Conference. As he told NYT, “I ended up hiding in the bathroom, listening to conservative men go to the toilet for five hours until I broke into the room. We were surrounded by Secret Service and police and internal security.”

All the while, through every stunt, Baron Cohen remained in character as Borat: “I lived in character for five days in this lockdown house. I was waking up, having breakfast, lunch, dinner, going to sleep as Borat when I lived in a house with these two conspiracy theorists. You can’t have a moment out of character.”

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm will launch on Amazon Prime Video on October 23. For more, find out what new movies and TV are coming to Prime Video throughout October.

Allie Gemmill is the Weekend Contributing Editor for Collider. You can follow them on Twitter @_matineeidle.