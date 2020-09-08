Exclusive: ‘Borat 2’ Has Already Been Shot and Screened by Sacha Baron Cohen

Last month, we noticed social media reports about Sacha Baron Cohen shooting something in Los Angeles as one of his most beloved characters, and today Collider can exclusively report that Borat 2 has already been shot and even screened for a select few industry types.

Plot details remain vague, but what we know is that Borat is no longer the little-known Kazakh TV personality he played in the original 2006 movie. The public knows who he is now, so he has to go “undercover” to interview people. One source described the film as “Cohen playing Borat playing Cohen,” but since we published this story, another source reached out to refute that description while still confirming the project’s existence.

It’s unclear who is paying for the sequel, but it wouldn’t surprise us if Borat 2 was being financed by a deep-pocketed streamer. After all, 20th Century Fox released the first film, but the Disney-owned studio is unlikely to be prioritizing R-rated comedies in the midst of the pandemic. The film was based on pre-existing IP created by Cohen, so it’s also possible that he has retained ownership over the character and is free to do with it as he pleases.

Larry Charles directed Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan, which Cohen produced alongside Jay Roach. It’s unclear whether Charles or Roach are involved with the sequel, or when the film will be made available to the public. Some believe it will be released prior to the election in an effort to reach younger voters.

Borat grossed $262 million worldwide, which paved the way for other Cohen movies like Bruno ($138 million) and The Dictator ($179 million), though neither was able to replicate the same box office success. We’ll report additional details as they’re revealed, but our understanding is that this project is a full-fledged feature, rather than part of a series or ad campaign.

Representatives for Cohen and Roach did not respond to requests for comment. Earlier this summer, Cohen trolled attendees at an alt-right rally while in disguise, and you can click here for more on that story. We’ll update you with more on Borat 2 as we get it…

But until then, here’s a clip of Cohen as Borat filming in Los Angles a few weeks ago.