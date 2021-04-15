'Borat Supplemental Reportings' gives an even deeper look into the insanity of 'Borat Subsequent Moviefilm.'

For those who couldn't get enough of Borat (Sacha Baron Cohen) and his daughter Tutar (Maria Bakalova) in Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, Amazon has announced Borat Supplemental Reportings Retrieved From Floor of Stable Containing Editing Machine, a multi-part series that will include behind-the-scenes footage and deleted scenes from the Borat sequel.

The trailer for this new Borat special shows clips from several deleted and extended scenes, including Tutar getting a makeover, Borat falling in love with an Amazon Alexa, and more footage of Borat in quarantine. The teaser also ends with a behind-the-scenes clip of Cohen trying to escape a Trump rally after singing the song "Wuhan Flu."

Nominated for two Academy Awards for Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Supporting Actress for Bakalova, the film is one of the most critically-acclaimed comedies of last year. Borat Subsequent Moviefilm already earned Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy at this year's Golden Globe Awards, with Cohen also receiving Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy.

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm took us to places like CPAC, a pandemic lockdown with Trump supporters, a hotel room with Giuliani, and more. Getting to see how they managed to create this movie and keep everyone safe is going to be amazing.

Borat Supplemental Reportings is coming to Prime Video soon. Check out the trailer and official synopsis below.

