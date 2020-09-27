The ‘Borat 2’ Title Has Been Revealed & It’s a Doozy

The official title for Borat 2 has apparently been revealed and I’m going to need at least a full week to process it. Earlier this month, we exclusively reported a sequel to 2006’s Borat had been secretly shot and screened by the movie’s star, Sacha Baron Cohen. The sequel’s existence is the first update we’ve gotten in more than a decade on Kazakhstan’s most famous resident. And now, there’s no turning back.

So, what is the official Borat 2 title? In a now-removed listing on the WGA site (via The Film Stage), the sequel is apparently titled Borat: Gift of Pornographic Monkey to Vice Premiere Mikhael Pence to Make Benefit Recently Diminished Nation of Kazakhstan. So, there’s a thing! And again, since that title is a mouthful and you’re probably now marking time between “Before reading the title of the Borat sequel” and “After reading the title of the Borat sequel,” I want to repeat that the WGA filing with this title was removed sometime Sunday. So, there is always a chance that this title could change despite it now being the widely-reported title.

Details on Borat 2 are still slim. We know that the sequel was covertly filmed and has already been screened by Baron Cohen. That in and of itself is a dang miracle because Baron Cohen tends to make a splash wherever he goes (as we all know by now). But still, any confirmation on the general plot, the casting (in addition to Baron Cohen), a director, or even a distributor remains unknown. What we do know based on reporting from the now-deleted WGA is the team of writers apparently in on the project: Baron Cohen, Anthony Hines, Dan Swimer, Peter Baynham, Erica Rivinoja, Dan Mazer, Jena Friedman, Lee Kern.

We’ll keep you posted on Borat 2 as the project develops. Get even more updates on all things Sacha Baron Cohen here.

Allie Gemmill is the Weekend Contributing Editor for Collider. You can follow them on Twitter @_matineeidle.