‘Borat 2’ Teaser Heralds the Glorious Return of Sacha Baron Cohen’s Iconic Character

After somehow making an entire Borat sequel in secret, Sacha Baron Cohen has finally revealed his return to the character in a new trailer. Borat: Gift of Pornographic Monkey to Vice Premiere Mikhael Pence to Make Benefit Recently Diminished Nation of Kazakhstan, the follow-up to the hit 2006 comedy that created an eternal meme out of offhandedly referring to one’s spouse, hits Amazon Prime this October, just in time for the election. And in keeping with that theme, the teaser arrived just in time for the first debate.

That release date is important, as anyone who has been following Baron Cohen’s career recently has noticed he has become extremely vocal against the Trump administration and against the hate speech proliferating unchecked on Facebook and other social media outlets. His 2018 Showtime show Who Is America? famously skewered Trump’s supporters and staunch conservative allies like former sheriff Joe Arpaio, Shaun McCutcheon, David Clarke, and Corey Lewandoski, among others. Baron Cohen was even spotted at a Trump rally earlier this year, wearing the shirt he dons as Abbie Hoffman in Aaron Sorkin’s The Trial of the Chicago 7 and leading the crowd in an absurdly racist sing-along. On top of that, the entire premise of the 2006 original was using the Borat character to expose and ridicule American prejudices. The 2020 election is clearly on Baron Cohen’s mind, and if this teaser and the film’s conspicuous title are any indications, it is the sole reason for resurrecting Borat after publicly announcing his retirement of the character over a decade ago.

You can watch the trailer teaser below and stay tuned for more updates as the mystery project unfolds. Borat: Gift of Pornographic Monkey to Vice Premiere Mikhael Pence to Make Benefit Recently Diminished Nation of Kazakhstan (or simply Borat 2) bows on Amazon soon.