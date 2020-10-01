Full-Length ‘Borat 2’ Trailer Reveals America Is Doing Totally Fine (Not)

Amazon just debuted the full trailer for [deep breath] Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan, the filmed-in-secret sequel to 2006’s Borat starring Sacha Baron Cohen and directed by Larry Charles.

The film sees the return of Baron Cohen’s most iconic character, Borat Sagdiyev, the fictional Kazakh journalist that the performer uses to get Americans to open up about their worst impulses on camera. That, again, was the exact intent of Borat 2, which Baron Cohen filmed and planned to release timed to the 2020 U.S. Presidential Election. The film reportedly sparked one heck of a bidding war between the various streaming services. Despite Universal helping to fund the comedy, Borat 2 belonged to Baron Cohen up until it landed at Amazon, where the Golden Globe-winner thought it had the best chance of debuting before Election Day.

Directed by Jason Woliner, the follow-up plays with the idea that Borat is now recognizable and sees him putting on various disguises, but his popularity has also still not reached some parts of the country as we see full-on Borat quarantining with some, uh, less-than-liberal folks. It’ll be interesting to see how this one ultimately lands since the first Borat is considered one of the best comedies ever made, but regardless this is quite the splash.

Check out the trailer below. Borat 2 will hit Amazon Prime Video on October 23rd. The screenplay is credited to Sacha Baron Cohen & Anthony Hines & Dan Swimer & Peter Baynham & Erica Rivinoja & Dan Mazer & Jena Friedman & Lee Kern. For more on the film, here’s the first teaser, plus a little more info on how the hell Baron Cohen pulled this off.