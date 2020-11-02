Why That ‘Borat 2’ Trump Fat Suit Stunt Nearly Failed, According to Sacha Baron Cohen

There were almost too many outrageous moments to count in Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, but there’s one which stands out as a top-tier, jaw-dropping moment. That moment involved Borat 2 star Sacha Baron Cohen, as protagonist Borat Sagidyev, donning a fat suit and prosthetics to look like President Donald Trump and storming into the CPAC convention to gift his daughter (Maria Bakalova) to Vice President Mike Pence. The moment seems to visibly ruffle Pence’s feathers as Borat, in Trump attire, disrupts his speech and gets the crowd chanting “Four more years!” in support of the Trump/Pence ticket.

According to Baron Cohen, it’s a near miracle that the moment even happened. During his Monday, November 2, appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Baron Cohen opened up to the show’s host and his longtime friend Ellen DeGeneres about the process of transforming into Trump. The actor also revealed just how close he was to having his cover blown and Borat’s CPAC interruption never making it into the movie.

“They transformed me. We had a prosthetics team transform me into Donald Trump,” Baron Cohen explained. “Then I put on a fat suit, kind of a 55-inch fat suit because that’s what the prosthetics teams said equated his size perfectly. Then, I got into a different disguise. I did Trump’s hair differently. I got past CPAC security, got past TSA, and actually the TSA was wand-ing me and they basically it went past my chest and it beeped. I was terrified, obviously, the moment they touch my body — it’s a fat suit, so I wouldn’t have been allowed in. They said, ‘What is that, sir? Why is it beeping?’ And I go, ‘It’s a pacemaker.'”

Baron Cohen went on to reveal that he was almost discovered a second time when the security wand went off a second time: “Down by my belly it beeped again. He said, ‘Well, what’s that?’ And I didn’t know what to say, and he said, ‘Well, hold on, it’s the wire to the pacemaker, yeah?’ And I go, ‘Yeah, yeah, of course,’ and he let me in.”

The Borat 2 star also spent his Monday Ellen appearance promoting his Netflix movie The Trial of the Chicago 7 and sharing with the world a special message from Borat about voting on November 3. You can always count on Baron Cohen to always keep things interesting.

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm is now available to watch on Prime Video. Check out Baron Cohen’s interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show below. For more, find out what’s coming to Prime Video in November.

