Borat Joins Twitter, Thanks Trump for Giving Him (a) Fantastic Head

In an October full of October surprises, one absolutely no one was expecting was the revelation that Borat 2 not only exists, but is being released this month. Confirmation came with a trailer for the sequel – officially titled Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan – and news that it will be released on Amazon Prime Video on October 23rd.

Now, to promote his moviefilm, Borat has joined Twitter and he has a very important message:

Premiere Trump Thank you for giving me fantastic head for the last four years. pic.twitter.com/rsQh6pluFM — Borat (@BoratSagdiyev) October 9, 2020

As one of my colleagues pointed out, in all honestly what if this is the reveal? At this point, nothing would surprise me.

The plot of Borat 2, which was filmed in secret, finds Sacha Baron Cohen’s character returning to American to try and bribe President Trump with the help of a woman posing as Borat’s daughter. We saw in the trailer that at one point in the film, Borat dresses up as Trump and interrupts a conference at which Vice President Mike Pence is speaking – an event that was covered by the news back in February. It’s honestly shocking to me that Borat 2 remained a secret even then. I’d really love to watch a documentary about the making of such a high-profile sequel in secret.

But for now, it appears as though we have plenty of jokes to tide us over until we can actually watch Borat 2 on Amazon later this month.

In the meantime, apropos of nothing, go vote!