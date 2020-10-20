Borat Appears on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ for Normal Interview (Just Kidding, It’s Absolute Chaos)

I am not certain that we needed a sequel to Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan, the raucous, era-defining 2006 comedy from noted prankster/social comedian Sacha Baron Cohen fully in character as an anti-semitic, sexist, American-demon-revealing journalist from Kazakhstan. But now that I’ve seen Cohen in character on Jimmy Kimmel Live going absolutely HAM, I have fully 180’d. Watch this interview immediately, and get excited for Borat Subsequent Moviefilm.

The mood of the tet-a-tet is “chaos.” That Marie Kondo gif of “I love mess” personified. Borat is let loose on the new, socially distanced Jimmy Kimmel studio to search for and destroy the the virus (which is to say, hit a camera with a frying pan), make bonkers wild comments about Jewish people controlling the media (Baron Cohen himself being Jewish, of course), and administer a QAnoon-flavored COVID test on Kimmel that ends with the collection of semen from other talk show hosts like Jimmy Fallon. Later, Borat’s daughter Sandra (Irina Novak) comes on to demand Kimmel’s pants, and… I just don’t want to spoil any more of the delightfully silly, batshit gags present in this interview. I’ll just conclude by saying it’s fun to see Kimmel be so taken aback by Cohen’s muckraking, and I’m now officially excited for a second feature-length round with the character.

Check out the full, wonderfully messy interview between Borat, his daughter, and Kimmel below (but be warned — there’s a clip from the film in the middle you’ll have to skip if you want to avoid any spoilers). For more on Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, here’s Cohen speaking out of character about the film’s themes.