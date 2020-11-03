Watch: Borat Urges Women Not to Vote Or Else Trump Will Lose

It’s election day tomorrow, which means we’re all experiencing some degree of anxiety bordering on outright panic. Not to worry, though – Borat Sagdiyev, Kazakhstan’s 4th best journalist, has prepared an urgent video statement containing important information to help guide voters tomorrow. Specifically, he suggests women stay home and leave the voting to men, or else risk Donald Trump losing the election.

EMERGENCY VOTING INFORMATIONS FOR WOMEN OF US&A! pic.twitter.com/QIrLzBtyad — Borat (@BoratSagdiyev) November 2, 2020

Sacha Baron Cohen, the comedic chameleon who portrays Borat, shared the 1-minute satirical video on the official Borat Sagdiyev Twitter account earlier today. In the video, Baron Cohen serves up a scathing recitation of Trump’s problematic history with women and women’s rights, highlighting the 26 women who have accused the current president of sexual assault. He also emphasizes Trump’s support of policies that threaten to abolish legal access to abortion, as well as the massive sum Trump’s associates paid adult film star Stormy Daniels to keep her sexual encounter with the former reality TV host a secret. Borat pairs this with a stern warning that a Trump loss would further expose women to “dangerous ideas” like honesty, fairness, and consent.

Baron Cohen has been launching an assault on the Trump administration over the past few weeks. He’s been a firm fixture in the headlines since the release of his Borat sequel Borat Subsequent Moviefilm on Amazon two weeks ago, in which he uses the character’s cartoonish ignorance to shine a light on the misogyny, racism, and authoritarianism of Trump’s America. The new video continues his satirical crusade, and like the new film, it is equal parts funny and frustrating because of how far from parody the Borat character has become. For more on Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, click here to read about how the Trump fat suit scene nearly fell apart.