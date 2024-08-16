The Big Picture Despite a slow start, Borderlands surpassed $10 million domestically, falling short of its $110 million budget.

The star-studded cast couldn't save Borderlands from disappointing fans with a lackluster story and execution.

Critics point out Borderlands' missed opportunities from the original source material, leaving it unmemorable.

Despite a much-discussed terrible start to life at the Box Office, the recent adaptation of the video game classic Borderlands has managed to sneak past a domestic Box Office milestone. Following a steady decline in daily earnings, the movie has managed to take its domestic total past the $10 million mark, something that once looked to be easy based on the movie's IP and impressive budget. In total, Borderlands is reported to have a budget of around $110 million, with its total current haul of $18 million in a week sadly missing the mark by quite some way.

For a major project like this to flop this spectacularly is quite impressive, especially considering the movie arrived after big hitters such as Inside Out 2 and Despicable Me 4 had all but finished their theatrical runs. Despite the continued domination of Deadpool & Wolverine, and the surprise hit It Ends with Us, Borderlands was perhaps the biggest film to be released as of August 9, but severely struggled to resonate with audiences, perhaps because of the many years of delays the project underwent. On August 14, just five days after it premiered, Borderlands only took just over $500,000 domestically, which is a damning total for a big-budget production. The film also looks to continue its decline as other major movies arrive and word continues to spread of the movie's disappointing critical and public reception.

'Borderlands' Doesn't Earn its Label as a Blockbuster

Borderlands is considered one of the worst releases of this summer. Sadly, despite including an eye-catching ensemble that contains the likes of Cate Blanchett, Kevin Hart, Jamie Lee Curtis, Jack Black, Édgar Ramirez, and Ariana Greenblatt, nothing could save a troubled production from inevitably disappointing the heavy expectations of a fanbase used to technically masterful projects. A lackluster story and allergy to nuance have made Borderlands' failures spread like wildfire, with many critics citing a lack of ambition as a particular sticking point. One such critic was Taylor Gates who, in her review for Collider, said:

"Borderlands is ultimately a fun if flawed and rather unmemorable summer blockbuster. It’s just disappointing that the source material has so much more to offer in terms of its layered characters and complicated themes of trauma and survival that the film seems either uninterested in or incapable of tapping into."

Borderlands has just about past $10 million domestically. You can catch the film in theaters right now.

Borderlands 5 10 A feature film based on the popular video game set on the abandoned fictional planet of Pandora where people search for a mysterious relic. Release Date August 9, 2024 Director Eli Roth Cast Cate Blanchett , Haley Bennett , Jack Black , Gina Gershon , jamie lee curtis , Kevin Hart Main Genre Sci-Fi Writers Eli Roth , Joe Crombie Studio Lionsgate Expand

