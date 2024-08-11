This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

The Big Picture Despite a disappointing domestic debut, 'Borderlands' budget was mostly covered by international deals, lessening the financial blow.

Featuring a star-studded cast, including Cate Blanchett and Kevin Hart, the film centers on a treasure hunter's quest on the planet Pandora.

Directed by Tim Miller during reshoots, the film aims to bring success to the video game adaptation genre with its action-packed ride.

Borderlands had a disappointing debut at the box office, earning an estimated $8.8 million while playing at 3,125 locations nationwide. Despite being a highly anticipated adaptation of the popular video game series, the film's performance has been nothing short of catastrophic. However, according to sources, much of the film’s budget was already covered through international licensing deals, potentially softening the blow of its domestic performance.

Borderlands features an impressive cast including Cate Blanchett, Kevin Hart, Jamie Lee Curtis, Jack Black, Édgar Ramirez, and Ariana Greenblatt, among others which begs the question — whst went wrong? The plot centers on Lilith, portrayed by Blanchett, a notorious bandit with a mysterious background. She returns to her home planet, Pandora, in pursuit of the vanished daughter of the movie's villain, Atlas, played by Ramirez. During her journey, Lilith teams up with a diverse group of allies: Roland (Hart), a highly skilled mercenary; Tiny Tina (Greenblatt), a young expert in explosives; Tannis (Curtis), an eccentric scientist; and Claptrap (Black), a witty and sharp-tongued robot. Together, the unlikely team forms a coalition to aid in the search for the missing girl.

'Borderlands' Was Also Directed by Tim Miller

Last year, the movie headed for reshoots that were booked in already, but Roth was unavailable to direct due to scheduling conflicts at the time. As a result, Deadpool director Tim Miller was drafted in to help oversee things and during a chat with Collider's Steve Weintraub and Perri Nemiroff, he admitted to loving the "freeing" experience of getting the film across the finishing line, rather than shouldering the weight of being responsible for the entire film, while also revealing his love for the video game franchise

"It was an interesting experience to come in and do reshoots on a movie that’s not yours. It’s a freeing experience where you feel like, I’m just here to help wherever I can. But my main reason, other than, you know, I have a huge affection for the video game industry, I want to see every video game adaption succeed is, I’ll be honest, I wanted to work with Cate Blanchett, and I wanted to work with Kevin [Hart] and Jamie Lee Curtis. And Ariana Greenblatt, the young lady who plays Tiny Tina, is amazing, which everybody knows from the Barbie movie. So it was a great experience all around. I was feeling a little rusty, so I was happy to get back in the saddle. The movie gets up and moves. It’s a good ride."

Borderlands is playing in theatres now. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on the movie as it continues its box office journey.