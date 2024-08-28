The story of Borderlands' box office struggle has been well documented, but that doesn't stop the film from hitting new lows. Officially, in the most recent daily figures from Monday, August 26, Borderlands made only $50,000 domestically from 1,147 theaters. This gives the adaptation a shocking $44 per-theater average, painting the picture of a movie that has failed to impress audiences. The film didn't even register in the top 10 in the daily rankings, and couldn't match the ticket sales of several movies that have been out for much longer than it, including Despicable Me 4 which debuted on July 3, Inside Out 2 which debuted on June 14, and even a film that debuted over 15 years ago in Coraline.

In total, the film has accumulated just shy of $23 million worldwide, with 2/3 of this coming from domestic sales. In total, Borderlands is reported to have a budget of around $110 million, with Monday's figure of $50,000 suggesting it may not even recoup a quarter of its investment, making it one of the flops of the year. In response to this, the decision has been made to hurry the next stage of its release, with the adaptation officially coming to Premium Video on Demand (PVOD) and Premium Electronic Sell-Through (EST) on August 30. Whether this helps the movie's reputation going forward is unknown, but it has to be noted that, given the damning box office figures and mixed critical reception, this might be too little too late.

One such critic who was quick to point out the movie's flaws was Collider's own Taylor Gates, who said in her review:

"Borderlands is ultimately a fun if flawed and rather unmemorable summer blockbuster. It’s just disappointing that the source material has so much more to offer in terms of its layered characters and complicated themes of trauma and survival that the film seems either uninterested in or incapable of tapping into."

'Borderlands' Fails Even With an Eye-catching Cast

Close

The poor performance of Borderlands at the Box Office is made even more frustrating when considering the incredible list of talent that appear in the film. This star-studded ensemble includes the likes of Cate Blanchett as Lilith, Kevin Hart as Roland, Jack Black as the voice of Claptrap, Edgar Ramírez as Atlas, Jamie Lee Curtis as Tannis, and Ariana Greenblatt as Tiny Tina. The movie was directed by Eli Roth, although Tim Miller helmed two weeks of reshoots, with the screenplay penned by Roth and Joe Crombie. The Box Office result of Borderlands just goes to show that throwing big names at a project isn't a guarantee of success, as has been seen before and will inevitably be seen again.

Borderlands' most recent daily taking was $50,000. You can still catch the movie in theaters.

Borderlands 5 10 A feature film based on the popular video game set on the abandoned fictional planet of Pandora where people search for a mysterious relic. Release Date August 9, 2024 Director Eli Roth Cast Cate Blanchett , Haley Bennett , Jack Black , Gina Gershon , jamie lee curtis , Kevin Hart Main Genre Sci-Fi Writers Eli Roth , Joe Crombie Studio Lionsgate Expand

Get Tickets