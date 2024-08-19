The Big Picture Borderlands sunk to tenth place at the Box Office, only earning $670,000 in its second weekend.

The film has struggled to recoup its $110 million budget and is already being rushed to streaming on August 30.

Critics and audiences have found the adaptation disappointing, failing to capture the depth of the original video game series.

In the most recent Box Office daily report from Sunday, August 18, 2024, Borderlands sunk to tenth place in the daily takings, only earning $670,000 despite the film only being in its second weekend. Despite showing some promise on Saturday, August 17 with a haul of $1 million nationwide, these Sunday figures relegate the movie to a category of Box Office strugglers that many may not have predicted. Astonishingly, both Despicable Me 4 and Inside Out 2 had better Sunday figures than Borderlands, despite the former being in theaters since July 3 and the latter since June 14. This means that Borderlands is being outperformed by a film that has been in theaters for almost 2 months longer - a stunning showcase of the film's failure.

On a reported budget of around $110 million, Borderlands has only recouped just over $20 million so far, with the trend at the Box Office suggesting the film won't even come close to earning even half of its budget. In response to the dire theatrical run, the movie is being hurried onto streaming much sooner than many may have predicted, with the video game adaptation scheduled to become available on VOD on August 30. For a movie of this budget with a beloved IP, expectations from executives would have been much higher, with this hurried streaming release a perfect example of Borderlands' struggles.

'Borderlands' is Simply a Poor Quality Adaptation

Close

Borderlands' poor performance could be chalked down to the release of other major titles at a similar time, such as Deadpool and Wolverine and the brand-new Alien: Romulus, but the truth is, alongside a terribly arduous production process, the movie has failed to impress both the public and critics. One such critic was Taylor Gates who, in her review for Collider, said:

"Borderlands is ultimately a fun if flawed and rather unmemorable summer blockbuster. It’s just disappointing that the source material has so much more to offer in terms of its layered characters and complicated themes of trauma and survival that the film seems either uninterested in or incapable of tapping into."

The original video game series is an unquestionable classic and has received numerous awards on its road to being labeled as such. The movie, while certainly putting the funding and ensemble firepower into trying to achieve a similar reputation, pales in comparison to its source material, and is likely to be a forgotten video game adaptation in a current climate where the sub-genre seems to be thriving.

Borderlands has sunk to tenth in the most recent daily Box Office takings. You can grab tickets to see the film in theaters below.

Borderlands 5 10 A feature film based on the popular video game set on the abandoned fictional planet of Pandora where people search for a mysterious relic. Release Date August 9, 2024 Director Eli Roth Cast Cate Blanchett , Haley Bennett , Jack Black , Gina Gershon , jamie lee curtis , Kevin Hart Main Genre Sci-Fi Writers Eli Roth , Joe Crombie Studio Lionsgate Expand

Get Tickets