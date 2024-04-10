The Big Picture Eli Roth led a fun presentation on the Borderlands film, with Cate Blanchett and Kevin Hart bringing star power and excitement.

The chemistry between actors shines in the adaptation of the beloved game, promising a vibrant, action-packed movie experience.

More legendary talent joins the cast, including Gina Gershon and Haley Bennett, for what looks to be a thrilling sci-fi adventure.

Laughter and good vibes were prevalent today during Lionsgate’s presentation at CinemaCon in Las Vegas, but nobody was having more fun than Eli Roth, Ariana Greenblatt, and the rest of the folks behind Borderlands. Attendees were treated to a video message from leading stars, Cate Blanchett, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, and Jamie Lee Curtis, with Roth and Greenblatt appearing in the flesh. Even without everyone physically there, it was clear that the team had a wonderful time turning the title from a video game into what will likely be an on-screen phenomenon, with those of us in the audience catching an extended sneak peek of the action that will unfold on August 9.

Taking the reins on a popular game and turning it into a feature-length production isn’t a small feat by any stretch of the imagination, but from the latest look, Roth has things fully under control. The chemistry between the actors is oozing as the team goes on an otherworldly adventure filled with explosions, flame throwers, and quippy one-liners with a hefty side of dysfunctional chosen-family dynamics. The adaptation of the game series that’s been around for well over a decade is stunningly vibrant, completely pulling audiences in and making them feel that they’re not only part of the story but part of the family as well.

During a brief Q&A session, Roth revealed that what began as a “faith-based” project quickly began to flourish after Blanchett joined the cast. The director, who found a box office hit and franchise opportunity last year with Thanksgiving, said that the Tár and Carol actress was excited to step out of the roles that she was used to appearing in and eager to pick up a flame thrower and get her hands dirty in a completely different genre. Greenblatt, who admitted to not wearing glasses or contacts to not be intimidated by the sheer number of attendees, said that working alongside such a call sheet of legendary talent was something that she still can’t fully comprehend. “Literally, it blew my mind every single day,” the up-and-coming actress said.

Who Else Is In ‘Borderlands’?

Filling out an already impressive lineup are even more icons, including Edgar Ramírez (Florida Man), Gina Gershon (Bound), Florian Munteanu (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings), Bobby Lee (Reservation Dogs), Olivier Richters (Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny), Haley Bennett (The Equalizer), and more.

Learn everything there is to know about Borderlands in our handy guide and stay tuned for more information about the project and all things CinemaCon.