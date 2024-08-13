The Big Picture Borderlands surpasses $15 million at the global box office, despite a poor domestic opening weekend.

The film fails to capture critical acclaim, cited for lack of depth compared to the award-winning source material.

The movie faced multiple delays over 13 years including re-writes and re-shoots.

Despite a particularly poor opening domestic weekend at the box office, international sales have helped push Borderlands past the $15 million mark at the global box office. This number is split between $8.6 million domestically and $7.7 million internationally, with the film taking a huge 30% average drop in ticket sales per day in its opening weekend. Eli Roth's video game adaptation opened in 3,125 locations nationwide, with a less-than-impressive turnout. However, despite looking like it may struggle to return its reported budget of $120 million, it has been suggested that most of that figure is already covered through international licensing deals.

Sadly, this frustrating opening is unlikely to be helped by poor critical reception, with many citing the movie as lacking any sort of meaningful heart or vision. Although featuring an exciting central cast that boasts the likes of Kevin Hart, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Cate Blanchett, the film still fails to deliver. In Taylor Gates' review for Collider, she critiqued the film's lack of ambition compared to its award-winning source material. Gates said:

"Borderlands is ultimately a fun if flawed and rather unmemorable summer blockbuster. It’s just disappointing that the source material has so much more to offer in terms of its layered characters and complicated themes of trauma and survival that the film seems either uninterested in or incapable of tapping into."

The 'Borderlands' Movie Has Been a Long Time Coming

Close

Borderlands has had a rocky road to release over the course of roughly 13 years. With reports suggesting the movie was first discussed in 2011, many major names have since been attached to the project, including the likes of Leigh Whannell and Aaron Berg. Alas, many of these discussions fell through, with Roth finally attached back in 2020. It would then take a continued painstaking process to get the movie into production, unhelped by the 2020 COVID crisis.

Filming on the project took place in 2021, stunted by the lasting effects of the pandemic, in Budapest, Hungary over the summer. After promotional material was subsequently released, news broke in 2023 that Tim Miller would oversee reshoots due to Roth's prior commitments to Thanksgiving. Then, finally, after quite the ordeal, Borderlands opened to an underwhelming first weekend likely affected by the series of events that continuously delayed this adaptation.

Borderlands has officially surpassed the $15 million mark at the worldwide box office. You can grab tickets to the movie in theaters right now.

Borderlands 5 10 A feature film based on the popular video game set on the abandoned fictional planet of Pandora where people search for a mysterious relic. Release Date August 9, 2024 Director Eli Roth Cast Cate Blanchett , Haley Bennett , Jack Black , Gina Gershon , jamie lee curtis , Kevin Hart Main Genre Sci-Fi Writers Eli Roth , Joe Crombie Studio Lionsgate Expand

