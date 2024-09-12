As Borderlands shyly whimpers out of theaters amid an early PVOD release as a safety net measure against poor performance, it's easy to look back on the poor run and analyze just how harsh the damage might be. Accumulating a reported $30.975 million worldwide—a number satisfyingly poised almost identically between domestic and international figures of $15 million—Borderlands has now left the theatrical circuit after staying one week longer than expected, with a total of four weeks as opposed to the once-suggested three.

On a reported budget of $115 million, Borderlands was already a damning failure financially, but, considering claims that distributor Lionsgate added an extra $30 million in marketing and distribution costs, that loss looks even more difficult for executives to take. This doesn't even take into consideration the many hidden costs, fees, and percentage stakes that will eat away at that $30 million box office haul, with many movies often aiming to double their production budget as a benchmark for breaking even. With that in mind, Borderlands is an unquestionable disaster for Lionsgate, Gearbox Studios, Summit Entertainment, and all others involved.

There is one small light at the end of the tunnel for the production, however, with an early VOD release aiming to soften the blow as many who were unwilling to fork out for a theater ticket instead watch, perhaps even out of morbid curiosity, from the comfort of their own home. Right now, Borderlands is available to purchase on Prime in UHD for $24.99 or rent for $19.99, as well as also being available from several other outlets. Only time can tell whether Borderlands can recuperate some of its spending and salvage respect from the jaws of contempt.

'Borderlands' Lack of Success Isn't From a Lack of Trying

Stuck in production hell for quite some time, Borderlands seemed to be on the wrong end of many an unlucky obstacle during its prolonged production. However, despite the eventual release coming long after the original video game's golden period, there was still plenty of effort put into making this adaptation a success, most notably in the casting department. The film's eye-catching ensemble features the likes of Kevin Hart as Roland, Cate Blanchett as Lilith, Edgar Ramírez as Atlas, Jamie Lee Curtis as Tannis, Ariana Greenblatt as Tiny Tina, Jack Black as the voice of Claptrap, and several other notable names. Alas, this proved not enough to impress a fanbase that had largely moved on from the idea of the adaptation.

Borderlands has left theaters with a trail of financial loss in its wake. You can purchase the film on Prime right now.

Borderlands 5 10 A feature film based on the popular video game set on the abandoned fictional planet of Pandora where people search for a mysterious relic. Release Date August 9, 2024 Director Eli Roth Cast Cate Blanchett , Haley Bennett , Jack Black , Gina Gershon , jamie lee curtis , Kevin Hart Main Genre Sci-Fi Writers Eli Roth , Joe Crombie Studio Lionsgate Expand

