After a long and bumpy road, Eli Roth's Borderlands film adaptation is finally hitting theaters. Roth's latest film intends to bring the colorful and quirky world of the beloved video game series to life, and it brings along with it an all-star ensemble cast to portray the game series' iconic band of mischievous Vault Hunters. This diverse group of misfits matches the chaotic nature of the planet Pandora, ensuring a bombastic sci-fi romp that aims to please both fans and newcomers alike.

Borderlands joins a long list of recent video game adaptations that share equally stacked casts, such as Uncharted, Sonic the Hedgehog, The Super Mario Bros. Movie, and HBO's The Last of Us. While adaptations like Paramount's Halo television series have dabbled in bringing sci-fi game worlds to life, Borderlands is one of the first to do so with a $100+ million budget and a theatrical release, offering up a new entry (albeit one based on an existing IP) in a genre that's been primarily headlined by Star Wars projects in recent years. Continue reading below to learn more about the eclectic cast and characters of Borderlands.

Borderlands 5 10 A feature film based on the popular video game set on the abandoned fictional planet of Pandora where people search for a mysterious relic. Release Date August 9, 2024 Director Eli Roth Cast Cate Blanchett , Haley Bennett , Jack Black , Gina Gershon , jamie lee curtis , Kevin Hart Main Genre Sci-Fi Writers Eli Roth , Joe Crombie Studio Lionsgate Expand

Cate Blanchett

Lilith

Close

Lilith is a bounty hunter of mysterious origin. Lilith was born on Pandora, but she dares not call it home, begrudgingly returning to the lawless world for the sake of her mission. This version of Lilith has been altered from her video game counterpart, but the Borderlands movie appears to be keeping the impulsive, self-assured nature of the character intact despite this. According to the film's trailers, it's likely that Lilith is one of the leaders of the Vault Hunters, who are on a quest to save the daughter of Atlas.

Lilith is played by Cate Blanchett, a two-time Oscar-winning actress who took home statues for her incredible performances in Martin Scorsese's The Aviator and Woody Allen's Blue Jasmine. She is perhaps best known for portraying Galadriel in Peter Jackson's Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit trilogies. Blanchett was also recently nominated for her performance in Todd Field's 2022 Best Picture-nominated film, Tar.

Kevin Hart

Roland

Close

Roland is a seasoned mercenary on Pandora whose objective aligns with Lilith and the rest of the Borderlands crew. Much like his game counterpart, Roland is a highly skilled soldier who will do what needs to be done to complete his mission, often involving plenty of big guns.

Roland is played by Kevin Hart, who plays a slightly straighter role compared to his more comedic and over-the-top characters that he is typically associated with in films such as Ride Along, Night School, and Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle. Hart can also be seen in the upcoming Peacock miniseries, Fight Night, which will also star Samuel L. Jackson.

Ariana Greenblatt

Tiny Tina