Fresh off rave reviews for her turn in the acclaimed indie film Swallow, Haley Bennett has joined the cast of Eli Roth's Borderlands movie, Collider has learned.

Lionsgate has assembled an all-star cast for the big-budget video game adaptation, which will star two-time Oscar winner Cate Blanchett as the game's legendary thief, Lilith. Bennett will actually be playing a new character who may be the key to uncovering Lilith's past. To be honest, the two performers share a resemblance, so perhaps Bennett is playing a relative of some sort. We'll see...

Meanwhile, Kevin Hart will play super soldier Roland and his Jumanji co-star Jack Black will voice the sarcastic robot Claptrap, while Jamie Lee Curtis will play the archeologist Tannis. Rounding out the cast are Ariana Greenblatt (Avengers: Infinity War) as the group's teenaged explosives expert Tiny Tina, and Florian Munteanu (Creed II) as her fearless protector, the psychotic bandit Krieg.

Roth is directing the Borderlands movie from a script by Craig Mazin (Chernobyl), while Avi Arad and Ari Arad are producing via their Arad Productions banner along with Erik Feig of Picturestart. Gearbox founder Randy Pitchford will executive produce the film with Strauss Zelnick of Take-Two Interactive.

Bennett recently co-starred in a trio of high-profile Netflix titles -- Hillybilly Elegy with Amy Adams and Glenn Close, The Devil All the Time with Tom Holland and Robert Pattinson, and The Red Sea Diving Resort with Chris Evans. She has twice shared the screen with Denzel Washington thanks to The Equalizer and The Magnificent Seven, and her other feature credits include Thank You for Your Service, The Girl on the Train and Warren Beatty's Howard Hughes drama Rules Don't Apply.

Up next for Bennett is a starring role opposite Peter Dinklage in Joe Wright’s Cyrano. And if you missed Swallow, it was one of the very best thrillers of last year, so track it down and check it out.

