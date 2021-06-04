The first image of the core Borderlands cast has been revealed, and in keeping with this week’s rollout of images from the video game adaptation, the major players remain shrouded in silhouette for now.

Eli Roth is directing the blockbuster action-adventure film, cementing his detour into more broad and accessible territory after the horror veteran surprised with his 2018 family fantasy The House with a Clock In Its Walls, and the filmmaker has assembled an impressive cast for Borderlands.

Filming is currently underway in Hungary with two-time Academy Award winner Cate Blanchett heading up the ensemble as Lilith. The rest of the principal cast is rounded out by Kevin Hart’s Roland, Jamie Lee Curtis’ Dr. Patricia Tannis, Jack Black’s Claptrap, rising star Ariana Greenblatt as Tiny Tina, and former boxer Florian Munteanu as Krieg.

Even the supporting players are straight out of the top drawer with Edgar Ramirez as the villainous Atlas, while Hayley Bennett, Gina Gershon, Cheyenne Jackson, and more will also appear in the post-apocalyptic space Western sci-fi action comedy, which is certainly a genre mashup if we’ve ever heard one.

The synopsis states the plot has infamous treasure hunter Lilith return to her home planet of Pandora on a mission to find Atlas’ missing daughter, before she finds herself falling in with a group of misfit adventurers, who end up battling against aliens, monsters, and bandits to locate and protect the child, who may or may not be key to unimaginable power.

Console-to-screen translations and Roth’s filmography have both been very hit-or-miss, but at the very least Borderlands should be a whole lot of fun based on the sheer volume of wildly different genres thrown into the movie’s melting pot, an absolutely killer cast packed with the right mix of big stars, accomplished actors and fast-rising talents, as well as a synopsis that sounds just as bonkers as the source material it’s inspired by.

Borderlands doesn’t have an official release date as of yet, but it’s expected to hit theaters at some point next year, and you can check out the image of the cast below.

