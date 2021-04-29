Lionsgate has announced more casting news for the cinematic adaptation of the popular video game Borderlands, directed by Eli Roth. Per the announcement, Charles Babalola will be playing Hammerlock, Benjamin Byron Davis will be cast as Marcus, Ryann Redmond will be playing Ellie and Bobby Lee will be playing Larry. Most exciting, however, is the fact that the film has found even more talent to play some of the franchise's fan-favorite characters; Gina Gershon has been cast as Moxxi, Cheyenne Jackson will be playing Jakobs and Steven Boyer will be taking on the role of Scooter.

Gershon absolutely has the presence to mimic Moxxi's competence, power and over-the-top sex appeal. Meanwhile, Boyer's performance in Trial & Error makes him more than capable of accurately portraying the redneck mechanic. Time will tell whether or not he lives up to fans' expectations by delivering Scooter's iconic "catch a ride!" signature phrase.

These names are being added to a cast that is already chock full of well-known stars. All of the aforementioned actors will be joining the previously-announced Jack Black, Olivier Richters, Haley Bennett, Edgar Ramirez, Florian Munteanu, Ariana Greenblatt, Jamie Lee Curtis, Kevin Hart and Cate Blanchett, who will be playing the Siren and vault hunter Lilith.

Craig Mazin, an Emmy award-winning screenwriter most recently known for creating Chernobyl, has signed on to write the script and bring these characters to life on the silver screen. Gearbox founder Randy Pitchford is executive producing the film with Strauss Zelnick of Take-Two Interactive. Avi Arad and Ari Arad via their Arad Productions banner are also producing the big-budget adaptation alongside Picturestart.

Filming just started earlier this month, so it's unsure how long it will take for fans to get an official release date. Until then, keep checking back with Collider for more information on this exciting adaptation.

