Cate Blanchett in Talks to Star as Lilith in Eli Roth’s ‘Borderlands’ Movie

The first real casting news about Eli Roth’s upcoming Borderlands film has hit, and boy is it a doozy. Oscar-winner Cate Blanchett is in talks to portray Lilith, the Firehawk herself, in the upcoming video game adaptation from Lionsgate, Variety reports.

Borderlands is a first-person shooter RPG franchise that originally launched in 2009, taking place in the distant future on the backwater planet of Pandora, where treasure seekers called Vault Hunters are searching for a legendary alien loot cache. The series became a hit thanks to its inventive gameplay, over-the-top violence, and caustic absurdist humor. Lilith is a Siren, part of an order of women scattered throughout the universe who wield incredible magic power. If you’ve ever wanted to see Cate Blanchett conjure bodacious flaming wings and set scores of Mad Max-style wasteland raiders on fire, this is the casting news you’ve been waiting for.

Nothing has been confirmed yet, but Blanchett recently worked with Roth on his effective if slightly uneven young adult horror film The House with a Clock in Its Walls, so the two of them reteaming on another project makes sense. Additionally, Lilith is a major character in the Borderlands series who plays a significant role in the storylines of all four games that have currently been released. If Lionsgate intends to build a film franchise out of the property (and why wouldn’t they?), nabbing a big star like Blanchett to potentially appear in multiple sequels is a smart move. For more on Blanchett, check out our in-depth discussion with her about her current role as Phyllis Schlafly on FX’s limited series Mrs. America.