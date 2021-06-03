The upcoming Borderlands adaptation has received new images that unveil the first look at fan-favorite characters, including Tiny Tina (Ariana Greenblatt), Roland (Kevin Hart), Tannis (Jamie Lee Curtis), and more. Despite only being able to see their silhouettes, it’s clear they are taking direct inspiration from the popular video game.

After releasing a character image for Cate Blanchett’s Lilith, the production continues the trend by giving fans a small tease at some of the film’s main cast members. Greenblatt’s Tiny Tina is instantly recognizable with her iconic bunny ears while Hart looks to subvert expectations as the battle-hardened, stoic vault hunter Roland. Meanwhile, Curtis sports a different look than her video game counterpart, but there’s little doubt that she’ll excel in playing the exceptional scientist and “acute sociophobe." Florian Munteanu’s Krieg is ripped straight from the source material as the muscle-bound best friend and protector of Tiny Tina. Claptrap, voiced by Jack Black, looks exceptional and promises to be the perfect comedic relief for the sci-fi adventure.

The character images released only give a small taste of the balls-to-the-wall craziness that is sure to ensue. Based on the video game franchise, Borderlands follows Lilith (Blanchett) on an adventure alongside a group of thieves racing against the evil Atlas Corporation as they hunt down an extremely valuable alien vault. Beyond those featured in the pictures, the all-star Borderlands cast includes Édgar Ramírez as Atlas, Olivier Richters as Krom, Janina Gavankar as Commander Knoxx, Gina Gershon as Mad Moxxi, Cheyenne Jackson as Jakobs, Charles Babalola as Hammerlock, Benjamin Byron Davis as Marcus, Steven Boyer as Scooter, Ryann Redmond as Ellie, Bobby Lee as Larry, and Haley Bennett in an undisclosed part connected to Lilith’s past.

Gearbox founder Randy Pitchford and Strauss Zelnick of Take-Two Interactive are executive producing the movie adaptation, while horror maestro Eli Roth directs from a script by Craig Mazin (Chernobyl). No release date is set for Borderlands, but judging by the fact production started in early April, a 2022 theatrical window seems likely. Check out the character images below:

