At long last, the chaotic universe of the Borderlands video game franchise is coming to the big screen. Eli Roth's long-awaited adaptation, starring Cate Blanchett and Kevin Hart as original vault hunters Lilith and Roland, is set to release in theaters this August and end a nearly decade-long saga to bring Gearbox's characters to life. Édgar Ramírez is set to oppose the eccentric group of oddballs on Pandora as Atlas, described as "the universe's most powerful S.O.B." and the father of the missing girl they're tasked with saving. Ahead of his villainous turn, he gave Collider's Steve Weintraub a brief teaser of what to expect from the "whimsical" and "gonzo" film during an interview at Cannes for Emilia Pérez.

There are few franchises quite like Borderlands, which is a first-person looter-shooter series set primarily on the bandit-inhabited planet of Pandora where corporations and treasure hunters alike go to get rich or die trying. As so-called vault hunters seek out the fabled alien chambers supposedly filled with bountiful riches, they encounter over-the-top characters and corporate greed, smashed together with a bevy of deadly wildlife and billions of guns made to obliterate whatever is in their way. Ramírez believes Roth's film captures that same energy with a mix of comedy, chaos, and violence alike. More specifically, he felt it evoked a bizarre era of sci-fi and 1970s Italian filmmaking that he compares to the feeling after a hangover.

"Yeah, it's so funny. It's a good movie. It's a very whimsical, very gonzo. That movie is kind of like a hangover. It's like the haze after a hangover because that's kind of the spirit of the game. Eli Roth was very clear in creating this almost Italian ‘70s, science fiction feel to the film, so I'm very excited about it."

Borderlands had a pair of stable hands to finally direct it over the finish line with Tim Miller stepping in to guide reshoots while Roth left to work on the slasher hit Thanksgiving. Though Ramírez hasn't seen much footage from the final product, he largely echoed Miller's sentiments that the film is a fun, "crazy" ride for fans. "I'm very excited," he added. "We had a lot of fun. There's something really outrageous about it, just as the spirit of the game."

'Borderlands' Brings Together an Eccentric Team of Vault Hunters

Lilith will get much of the spotlight in Borderlands as she returns to her home planet and explores her mysterious past in the middle of her mission. She and Roland, an ex-Crimson Lance member and another vault hunter who originates from the 2009 game that started it all, are joined by a wide range of fan favorites pulled directly from the source material. Ariana Greenblatt is set to play the explosive-minded and hyperactive teenager Tiny Tina alongside her psycho protector Krieg, played by Florian Munteanu, while Jack Black voices the funny little robot Claptrap, and Jamie Lee Curtis plays oddball xenoarchaeologist Patricia Tannis.

The supporting cast similarly includes characters that appear in or are inspired by the games, including Gina Gershon as Mad Moxxi, Bobby Lee as Larry, Olivier Richters as Krom, Janina Gavankar as Commander Knoxx, Cheyenne Jackson as Jakobs, Charles Babalola as Hammerlock, Benjamin Byron Davis as Marcus, Steven Boyer as Scooter, and Ryann Redmond as Ellie with Haley Bennett in a new role connected to Lilith's past.

Borderlands hits theaters on August 9. Check out our full guide here for everything we know so far about the long-gestating video game adaptation. Additionally, keep an eye out for more on Emilia Pérez, which arrives in theaters afterward on August 28 and features Ramírez alongside Zoë Saldaña, Karla Sofia Gasćon, and Selena Gomez.