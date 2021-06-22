Claptrap is finally revealed in all of his glory to celebrate the occasion.

Borderlands has finished filming after three months in Hungary, the production has confirmed. The Eli Roth-directed film announced the news with a first-look image at one of the video game franchise's most prominent characters, Claptrap (Jack Black) naturally, holding a clapper.

The upcoming adaptation features Cate Blanchett in the lead role as Lilith, known in the source material for possessing special abilities as one of six "Sirens". She'll be leading a pack of vault hunters that includes Kevin Hart as the battle-hardened and stoic former soldier Roland, Jamie Lee Curtis as Tannis, Ariana Greenblatt as the feral pre-teen Tiny Tina, and her bodyguard, Florian Munteanu’s Krieg. Hart recently commented in an exclusive interview with Collider that the film "looks like the game", and judging by Claptrap's pinpoint accurate appearance, it seems the actor was on to something.

The official image released only gives a small taste of the balls-to-the-wall craziness that is sure to ensue. Based on the video game franchise, Borderlands follows Lilith (Blanchett) on an adventure alongside a group of thieves racing against the evil Atlas Corporation as they hunt down an extremely valuable alien vault. The all-star cast also includes Édgar Ramírez as Atlas, Olivier Richters as Krom, Janina Gavankar as Commander Knoxx, Gina Gershon as Mad Moxxi, Cheyenne Jackson as Jakobs, Charles Babalola as Hammerlock, Benjamin Byron Davis as Marcus, Steven Boyer as Scooter, Ryann Redmond as Ellie, Bobby Lee as Larry, and Haley Bennett in an undisclosed part connected to Lilith’s past.

Gearbox founder Randy Pitchford and Strauss Zelnick of Take-Two Interactive are executive producing the movie adaptation, while horror maestro Roth directs from a script by Craig Mazin (Chernobyl). While no release date is set for Borderlands, a 2022 theatrical window seems likely judging by the fact production started in early April and concluded in June. Check out the latest image below:

