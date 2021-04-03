Fans can rejoice in hearing that production on the Borderlands film is finally underway, and there’s a picture to prove it. The highly-anticipated video game adaptation has been in development ever since 2015, but only recently gained steam and the greenlight under the guise of horror maestro Eli Roth.

Playing the fan-favorite Tiny Tina, Ariana Greenblatt went to Twitter to confirm the start of principal photography in Hungary alongside the director, taking into account COVID-19 precautions of course. The image doesn’t give up too much for eagle-eyed fans, but the confirmation that this movie is actually happening should be enough to whet their appetites. Besides, it may not be too long until official images arrive as production begins to ramp up.

Presumably off-screen is the rest of the all-star cast, which includes Cate Blanchett in the lead as the game's legendary thief, Lilith. She is joined by Kevin Hart, who’ll show his stoic side as ex-soldier Roland while Jack Black voices the hilarious and mischievous robot Claptrap. Rounding out the supporting cast are Jamie Lee Curtis as the archeologist Tannis, Haley Bennett in an undisclosed role linked to Lilith’s past and Creed 2’s Florian Munteanu as Tiny Tina’s protector, the psychotic bandit Krieg.

Based on a script by Craig Maizin (Chernobyl), Borderlands follows Lilith (Blanchett) on an adventure alongside a group of thieves racing against the evil Atlas Corporation as they hunt down an extremely valuable alien vault. For those worried it may not recapture the unique essence of the games, they’ll be happy to hear that Gearbox founder Randy Pitchford is executive producing the film with Strauss Zelnick of Take-Two Interactive. Avi Arad and Ari Arad via their Arad Productions banner are also producing the big-budget adaptation alongside Picturestart.

Unfortunately, Borderlands currently has no release date. Until it gets one, check out the set photo for yourself below:

