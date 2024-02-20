The Big Picture Borderlands film features a star-studded cast including Cate Blanchett and Kevin Hart.

The video game series has been highly successful, known for its unique blend of gameplay elements and humor.

See the new images ahead of the film's release on August 9, 2024.

Ahead of the release of tomorrow's trailer, we've been given a slew of new imagery to promote Lionsgate's highly anticipated sci-fi film Borderlands, which is adapted from the enormously successful video game franchise of the same name, including photos, and the first cast poster of the film, which was revealed by IGN alongside a sneak peek of the trailer. Eli Roth serves as the director of the film, based on a script that he wrote, alongside The Last of Us co-creator Craig Mazin.

Borderlands features a massive ensemble cast which includes the likes of of Cate Blanchett, Kevin Hart, Jamie Lee Curtis, Jack Black, Édgar Ramirez, Ariana Greenblatt, and more. According to a summary from Lionsgate, the film will follow Lilith (Blanchett), a legendary — for questionable reasons — outlaw with a mysterious past, as she returns to her home planet of Pandora to find the missing daughter of the film's main bad guy, Atlas (Ramirez). Along the way, she'll be forced to join up with an exciting ensemble of eclectic eccentrics, including the highly skilled mercenary Roland (Hart), pre-teen demolitions expert Tiny Tina (Greenblatt), mad scientist Tannis (Curtis), and sarcastic robot Claptrap (Black) to help find the missing girl.

How Popular Is 'Borderlands'?

The Borderlands series is immensely successful, having debuted in 2009 to critical acclaim. The games are known for their unique blend of first-person shooter and role-playing game elements, distinctive cel-shaded graphics, and irreverent, twisted humor. The series has sold millions of copies worldwide. Each main entry in the series has outperformed its predecessor in terms of sales. For instance, Borderlands 2, released in 2012, was particularly successful, selling over 20 million copies worldwide, making it one of the best-selling games of its time.

The games have received positive reviews from critics, been praised for their gameplay mechanics, world design, story, humor, and cooperative multiplayer experience, a key component to video gameplay that has been sorely lacking from more modern counterparts. Both Borderlands 2 and Borderlands 3 received numerous awards and nominations for Game of the Year and Best Multiplayer Game, among others. Director Tim Miller assisted with reshoots on the movie last year, and Miller joined Collider's Steve Weintraub and Perri Nemiroff to discuss more about taking on the job, as well as his love for the franchise. You can check out that interview here.

Borderlands is set for release on August 9, 2024. See the new poster below and stay tuned at Collider for the trailer tomorrow and further updates on the movie.

Image via Lionsgate