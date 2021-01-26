Director Eli Roth's live-action Borderlands movie just got another major hit of star power. This week, Lionsgate announced that Kevin Hart would be joining the cast of the Borderlands movie. Hart is the second big name to join the Borderlands movie following the news Cate Blanchett would star as Lilith. Hart is no stranger to video game movies, so his casting — while slightly eyebrow-raising — makes total sense considering he starred opposite Dwayne Johnson in two Jumanji movies, which update the original 1995 story by trading in a board game for a video game.

Now, Lionsgate has shared that Hart will be hopping into the world of Borderlands with Blanchett. Per the studio, Hart will play Roland, "a skilled ex-soldier turned mercenary." In the Borderlands game, Roland is a former member of the highly trained private military force known as the Crimson Lance. He is also extremely skilled with a variety of weapons but notably prefers shotguns and rifles. Roland's skills as a former soldier and mercenary will no doubt come in handy if the Borderlands movie follows the original video game's story, which follows a group of folks known as Vault Hunters who travel to a distant planet to hunt down a vault said to contain advanced alien technology. So, think Alien: Covenant meets Tomb Raider.

Roth gave a brief statement on Hart's casting, saying, "I’m thrilled to be working with Kevin. Borderlands is a different kind of role for him, and we are excited to thrill audiences with a side of Kevin they’ve never seen before. He’s going to be an amazing Roland."

We first learned a Borderlands movie was happening all the way back in February 2020. At the time, it was announced Emmy winner Craig Mazin, who's currently hard at work on his The Last of Us Adaptation for HBO, had written the latest draft of the script. It's still unclear what the Borderlands movie story will be or how closely it will adapt the story set down in the first game.

Borderlands began as a 2009 open-world role-playing first-person shooter game from Gearbox Software and 2K Games. Over the last decade, Borderlands has become one of the most popular and successful franchises worldwide, selling over 66 million units to date. This includes 24 million units of Borderlands 2 that have been sold following the sequel's release in September 2012, making it the highest-selling title in 2K's history.

We'll keep you updated on the Borderlands movie as this project develops. In the meantime, why not check out our ranking of video game movies from worst to best?

