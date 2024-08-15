The Big Picture Borderlands received poor reviews despite high expectations, debuting with $8.8 million at the box office.

The movie took almost a decade to make, with multiple writers and two weeks of reshoots.

The stunt coordinator revealed that R-rated fight scenes were cut for a PG-13 rating, missing out on the game's violent charm.

The Borderlands film has been making headlines, but not for the reasons you'd expect. The critical response to Eli Roth's video game adaptation has been less than stellar (to say the least), with reviews that range from panning the film to outright derision. It debuted in fourth place at the U.S. box office with $8.8 million, and had a budget of $115 million.

It's rare for a film to stumble this much out of the gate, but Borderlands stands out because it arrives at a time when video game adaptations have been critical and commercial successes. The Super Mario Bros. Movie and the Sonic the Hedgehog films are box office juggernauts, while shows like The Last of Us and Fallout rack up Emmy nominations and renewals. So how did this movie with Jamie Lee Curtis, Cate Blanchett, Kevin Hart, and Jack Black completely miss the mark? Let's get into it.

'Borderlands' Went Through Multiple Writers and Two Weeks of Reshoots

The biggest factor in Borderlands' poor reception might be the fact that it took nearly a decade to actually make the film. It started development in 2015, but since that point, nearly a dozen writers have contributed material to the Borderlands screenplay (nine writers are credited on the final product). There were also rumors that Chernobyl and The Last of Us' Craig Mazin was attached to Borderlands before Mazin eventually went on the record saying that he was never involved with the project in any capacity. Finally, Borderlands underwent two weeks of reshoots, with Tim Miller stepping in as director/co-writer Eli Roth was busy with production on his holiday slasher Thanksgiving.

This results in Borderlands feeling like a mashup of various elements, with no clear creative voice coming out. Roth's grindhouse aesthetic is dampened by the PG-13 rating, so he doesn't get to cut loose. Miller's hyperkinetic style of violence, which he perfected in Deadpool and Terminator: Dark Fate, is replaced with lethargic shootouts. The humor also feels extremely dated and out of place, even by Borderlands standards: casting Kevin Hart, who's known for his energetic roles, as the straight man feels like a major mistake. Even Jack Black can't liven things up with his performance as Claptrap, and this is a robot who's apparently "built for humor."

'Borderlands' Had R-Rated Fight Scenes, According to Its Stunt Coordinator

It turns out that Borderlands could have been just as violent as the games that inspired it. Stunt coordinator Jimmy O’Dee says that he choreographed fight scenes that were meant to be R-rated, and that he felt the final product would reflect that rating:

“We always knew that we were going to go either 15 or R rating, it’s 15 in UK, for a slightly mature audience...So, we were blowing people’s heads off. And we were cutting feet off. We were doing all of that. But then, you know, a lot happens. We shot that nearly three years ago, or we just finished it. So, I guess a lot happens in post, and they see where it’s going to go and what market they’re aiming for.”

O'Dee even says that Roth encouraged the second unit to push for gorier fight sequences, which fall into his wheelhouse. By pushing for a PG-13 rating, Lionsgate missed out on a key element of what makes the Borderlands games fun to play: their cartoonish carnage. With R-rated films like Deadpool & Wolverine and Bad Boys: Ride for Life cleaning up at this year's box office — not to mention the wild mix of violence and humor in Fallout — Lionsgate's decision looks even more foolhardy by the minute.

A 'Borderlands' Crew Member Wasn’t Credited for His Work

Borderlands, like any other blockbuster, has hundreds of people working behind the scenes to bring its world to life. One of those workers is Robbie Reid, who worked as a senior rigger. For those who aren't aware, a "rigger" basically helps shape the movements of a CG character, making sure those movements feel real and not stiff. Reid wrote on social media that he wasn't listed in the credits, despite working as a rigger for Claptrap: "This time three years ago I was rigging the CG asset of Claptrap for the Borderlands movie," Reid said. "I worked on him for five consecutive months. Neither I, nor the artist who modelled him (who I worked with the entire time), got a credit for the film." While Reid acknowledges that this is a "common problem" in the industry, the fact that he wasn't credited despite having a major hand in shaping one of the film's primary characters feels rather callous.

The Publisher Behind the 'Borderlands' Games Is Using the Film To Promote a Future Game

Not everyone sees Borderlands' misfortune at the box office as a failure; in fact, one person is using it as an opportunity. That person is Randy Pitchford, the CEO of Gearbox, the company behind the Borderlands video games. Pitchford revealed that a fourth Borderlands game is in development, saying. "So what you're saying is: You like what my friends and I do with our Borderlands video games even more than you like what some of the biggest and best cast and crew of film makers on the planet have done. I'm super flattered!" It's hard to imagine another Borderlands movie, given the reception to Roth's film, but perhaps a new video game will remind fans why they fell in love with the world of Borderlands in the first place.

Borderlands is in theaters now.

