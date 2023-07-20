One of the most anticipated video game adaptations from the past decade has scored a release, as Deadline reports that Borderlands will come out in theaters on August 9, 2024. The movie will include an impressive cast consisting of Cate Blanchett, Kevin Hart and Jack Black, among many other performers who will bring the best of their talent to the unpredictable wasteland of the world where their story will take place. After years stuck in development due to the pandemic, Borderlands is ready to start its engines, entertaining the world with an unpredictable tale full of action.

The movie will follow Blanchett's character, a treasure hunter with a mysterious past named Lilith. While spending her days retrieving artifacts that could turn out to be valuable later on, she will stumble upon a complication she could've never predicted. When she returns to her home world of Pandora, Lilith will run into the missing daughter of one the most powerful men in the universe. The fact that such a prominent person in the galaxy is now trapped in a place where danger lurks around every corner could turn out to be useful for an unlikely team of misfits.

Lilith will be joined by other characters that will see the missing girl as an opportunity to obtain power from the father who will be desperately looking for her. One of these unlikely heroes will be Roland (Kevin Hart), who had once enjoyed a prestigious reputation as a soldier, only to end up in a complicated quest for redemption. Tiny Tina (Ariana Greenblatt), a dangerous child with violent abilities, will also join Lilith's journey to deliver the child to her home. And Tannis (Jamie Lee Curtis) will use her scientific knowledge to guide them across any dangerous scenario that could appear in their

New Collaboration Between the Cast and the Director

This wouldn't be the first time Jack Black and Cate Blanchett star in a project directed by Eli Roth, with both of them being some of the main cast members of The House With a Clock in Its Walls. In the 2018 adaptation of the 1973 novel of the same name, Jonathan (Black) is a warlock who is trying to find the titular clock that was hidden inside the house many years ago. He is joined in his mission of destruction by Florence (Blanchett), a powerful witch who also wishes to uncover the mystery surrounding the elusive device. Together, they must destroy the clock before it's too late.

