Borderlands the first-person looter-shooter RPG video game series highly praised for its Mad Max-style action and its vivid, neon-colored open-world scheme, is getting a movie. The film was first announced to be taken up by Lionsgate and Arad Productions back in 2015. Production started on April 1, 2021, and wrapped up filming in late June 2021. The film is said to have stayed true to the overall look of the game, and the cast and crew are amazed by what they've been able to produce. It seems the film is still in post-production with no release date so far, and fans are still anticipating a trailer.

With horror director Eli Roth heading the project, and producers of the video game executive producing the film, the post-apocalyptic sci-fi western is coming to life on the big screen. Actor Kevin Hart said in an interview with Collider that visually the film carries the same distinct aesthetic as the game itself. He stated, "The fanbase that follows the game is already huge and unreal, but I don't think they even have a clear understanding of how close we're coming to the game. It looks like the game. It's unbelievable, truly unbelievable."

Borderlands is known for its iconic graphic novel style art direction. The colors of the characters and the worlds gamers travel to are bright and vivid, glowing like a neon sign. The visuals of the video game is the first thing that draws players in. Janina Gavankar, being a self-proclaimed serious gamer herself, told Collider that even she was pleased with how the film was turning out.

"The production design and art direction alone are so close to the game. You can't believe they put this much love and attention into the details. I came in with my arms crossed like, 'You better do it right because I'm here to call bullsh*t.' And it's like, they went hard. They really meant it. Even down to our costumes, just getting the colors of everything right. There's a lot of love that went into the production."

The popular Gearbox game has sold over 75 million copies, collecting net revenues of over a billion dollars. And with the Tiny Tina's Wonderlands spinoff game having been released earlier this year, the franchise has gained enough traction to pull off a blockbuster movie. Fans are excited to see the cult favorite become live-action, and many are curious as to how production will be able to pull off the rare visual style. It's a legendary gaming experience. The hand-drawn textures and luminescent coloring make for out-of-this-world gameplay. There are no other games like it, and from what's been said about the film, the cinematic experience will be unequaled.

Is There a Trailer for Borderlands?

There is no trailer for Borderlands, but a seconds-long first look at the movie was screened at CinemaCon back in April. The footage showed Cate Blanchett as red-headed Lilith, along with Kevin Hart's character Roland and Jack Black's Claptrap, shooting their way through bad guys in the kind of vibrant colored alien city Borderlands is known for. Over the course of filming, behind-the-scenes images and blacked-out silhouettes of characters have been released through social media. The latest behind-the-scenes image is the first look at Claptrap after filming wrapped up. Take a look below:

Even though the movie is said to hit theaters this year, there is still no release date for Borderlands. With little time left in 2022, and still no trailer, it may be that the film won't release until 2023. Luckily for Roku users, Borderlands will also be available for streaming through the Roku Channel, as Lionsgate just cut a deal with the service.

What is the Plot of Borderlands?

Borderlands follows Lilith, a magical-power-wielding "Siren" going back to her home planet of Pandora to find both the missing daughter of supervillain Atlas, played by Edgar Ramirez and an alien vault sought after by many. The child is said to be key to an unconceivable power and the vault is rumored to hold unthinkable treasure. Lilith is joined by a team of vault hunters, including Kevin Hart's Roland, a former mercenary of the Crimson Lance, Tiny Tina, the preteen demolitions expert played by Ariana Greenblatt, Krieg, Tiny Tina's guardian portrayed by Florian Munteanu, Patricia Tannis, the oddball archeologist played by Jamie Lee Curtis, and the comedic robot Claptrap, voiced by Jack Black. The team must race against the evil Atlas corporation while fighting off bandits and outlaws.

Who's Making Borderlands?

There's a powerful team of creators spearheading this project. In the director's chair is horror legend Eli Roth (Cabin Fever), backed by Lionsgate. The executive producers include Randy Pitchford, CEO of Gearbox, the producers of the video game, and Strauss Zelnick, the CEO of Take-Two Interactive, the game's publisher. Craig Mazin of Chernobyl wrote the script for the movie. Other producers include Ari and Avi Arad of Arad productions and Erik Feig of Picturestart.

Who's Starring in Borderlands?

Award-winning Australian actress Cate Blanchett is in the lead role of Lilith. Kevin Hart is stepping away from his usual funny guy typecasting and stepping into the role of the redemption-seeking stoic soldier, Roland. Ariana Greenblatt of Love and Monsters is Tiny Tina, a 13-year-old demolitionist. Jack Black is voicing the sarcastic and raunchy robot Claptrap. Scream queen Jamie Lee Curtis is scientist Patricia Tannis, an archeologist with some quirks. Edgar Ramirez (American Crime Story, Gold) is the wealthy and evil Atlas, "the universe's most powerful s.o.b." Florian Munteanu plays Tiny Tina's psycho protector, Krieg, and Gina Gershon (P.S. I Love You) is Mad Moxxi, the creator of the Underdome arenas in the video game's DLC. Other cast members include Olivier Richters as Krom, Cheyenne Jackson as Jakons, Charles Babalola as Hammerlock, Benjamin Byron Davis as Marcus, Steven Boyer as Scooter, Ryann Redmond as Ellie, Bobby Lee as Larry, Janina Gavankar as Commander Knoxx, a character created for the film, and Haley Bennett in an unknown role somehow connected to Lilith's mysterious past.