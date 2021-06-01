Jamie Lee Curtis has used her Instagram account to reveal a new secret Borderlands set photo she took featuring Cate Blanchett’s Siren Lilith. Curtis, who plays Dr. Patricia Tannis in the upcoming film adaptation, also teased more pictures to come next week.

The black-and-white photo shows Blanchett only in silhouette, but even without many visual details, it’s easy to see that the movie’s version of Lilith will be extremely faithful to how the character is depicted in the games.

Asking fans to support her on the leak, Curtis also teased she can reveal other characters’ looks. As Curtis wrote:

Maybe next week, if you're nice and let them know you want MORE and they don't fire me for posting this, I'll post other pictures of Roland [Kevin Hart], Tiny Tina [Ariana Greenblatt], Krieg [Florian Munteanu], Claptrap [voiced by Jack Black] and moi, Tannis”

Lilith is one of the four playable characters of the first Borderlands game, showing up as an important NPC in every other title of the franchise. As a Siren, Lilith controls mysterious alien powers that allow her to perform incredible feats, such as teleporting herself. As with other protagonists of the game franchise, Lilith searches for a mysterious Vault that legend says holds an unimaginable treasure, which of course attracts all kinds of bad guys.

The star-studded movie adaptation will bring a lot of fan-favorite characters from the games to theaters. The Borderlands cast also includes Édgar Ramírez as Atlas, Olivier Richters as Krom, Janina Gavankar as Commander Knoxx, Gina Gershon as Mad Moxxi, Cheyenne Jackson as Jakobs, Charles Babalola as Hammerlock, Benjamin Byron Davis as Marcus, Steven Boyer as Scooter, Ryann Redmond as Ellie, Bobby Lee as Larry, and Haley Bennett in an undisclosed part connected to Lilith’s past. Gearbox founder Randy Pitchford and Strauss Zelnick of Take-Two Interactive are executive producing the movie adaptation, ensuring fidelity to the videogame franchise. Borderlands is directed by Eli Roth, from a script by Craig Mazin (Chernobyl).

There’s no release date set for Borderlands, but the movie already started shooting last April. As with any other blockbuster, Borderlands will need to stay a long time in post-production, adding all the needed VFX. However, is safe to say by now that we should expect it to hit theaters sometime in 2022. Check out the new set photo below:

