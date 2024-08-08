Video game adaptations have been a huge success in recent memory, following many years of disappointing attempts. As the video game industry moved into greater storytelling in the 21st century, it was never going to be long before Hollywood caught on. The likes of The Last of Us, Arcane, and, most recently, Prime Video's Fallout have proven that major video game IPs don't simply lead to lazy retelling, with The Last of Us in particular hailed as one of the best shows of the last few years.

Alas, the cries for the enormously successful Borderlands game to get a big-screen adaptation were finally heard, with discussions surrounding an adaptation dating back to 2011. In 2015, the movie was first announced, with fans worldwide having to wait almost a decade to finally catch their favorite characters translated into film. Borderlands is one of the most successful video game franchises of all time, selling over 75 million copies worldwide with that figure continuing to rise. It's no surprise that the promise of big bucks lured executives into greenlighting the project, but a stuttered production had caused some to lose interest. However, thanks to smart marketing in recent months, it feels as if the interest is back, and millions across the world are ready to see the ragtag bunch of outlaws find the girl and save the universe. So, with all that in mind, here is a look at exactly where you can watch Borderlands.

Borderlands 5 10 A feature film based on the popular video game set on the abandoned fictional planet of Pandora where people search for a mysterious relic. Release Date August 9, 2024 Director Eli Roth Cast Cate Blanchett , Haley Bennett , Jack Black , Gina Gershon , jamie lee curtis , Kevin Hart Main Genre Sci-Fi Writers Eli Roth , Joe Crombie Studio Lionsgate Expand

Is 'Borderlands' Streaming?

Close

No, Borderlands isn't available on streaming yet. Currently, there is no official information regarding a streaming release date, but we do know that, due to the Lionsgate parent company's ownership of Starz, the movie will at some point head to said streamer. Frustratingly, the move from screen to stream for Lionsgate pictures is infamously long, with many projects taking at least 180 days to be made available. With that in mind, if you're waiting for the movie to come to Starz, it could be 2025 before the streaming debut. Alas, the movie will also come to VOD in the meantime for those who prefer to indulge in their viewing from the comfort of their own home, although a release date for this is also not yet known. Make sure to stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

When Is 'Borderlands' Coming Out?

Image via Lionsgate

Following its August 6 world premiere in Los Angeles, Borderlands will officially be released on August 9, 2024. This is not the only major release on this date, with Blake Lively's It Ends with Us heading to theaters, and the new Matt Damon and Casey Affleck action-comedy The Instigators debuting on Apple TV+.

Is 'Borderlands' in Theaters?

Image via Lionsgate

Yes! If you want to catch Eli Roth's all-action adaptation, you'll need to book your tickets for your local theater. The movie is just one of many exciting August releases, which sees the summer of blockbusters take its final bow for 2024, led by Deadpool and Wolverine. In a surprising turn of events, Borderlands was given a PG-13 rating for "intense sequences of violence and action, language and some suggestive material," despite the source material being certainly violent. Many are intrigued to see how the film has managed to stay true to its roots whilst also dancing past a tougher rating.

Find Showtimes for 'Borderlands'

Image via Lionsgate

For those ready to purchase their tickets, here are some handy links:

Watch the 'Borderlands' Trailer

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Available to watch above, the fast-paced trailer for Borderlands is packed full of action. Accompanied by the Electric Light Orchestra track "Do Ya", many have compared this trailer to the likes of Guardians of the Galaxy, with a penchant for comedy littered throughout explosive set pieces. The star-studded cast look to have great chemistry together, with Cate Blanchett providing the grit, Ariana Greenblatt the youthful attitude, and Kevin Hart the constant comic edge. Whether or not the movie pays fair homage to the video game remains to be seen, but it has to be said that, stylistically, in this trailer, it looks as if effort has been put in to do so. Kevin Hart also said as much to Collider, noting that,

"The fanbase that follows the game is already huge and unreal, but I don't think they even have a clear understanding of how close we're coming to the game. It looks like the game. It's unbelievable, truly unbelievable." An official synopsis from Lionsgate for the movie reads:

The official synopsis for Borderlands reads: